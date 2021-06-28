Monoethylene Glycol Market Demand,Key Growth Trends, Major Players, and Forecast, 2020–2026

Factors contributing to the growing CAGR include, usage of monoethylene glycol in producing polymer fabrics and PET resins, especially in evolving economies, worldwide

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global Monoethylene Glycol Market was valued at USD 25.62 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 36.98 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7%. Monoethylene glycol is primarily used in the manufacturing of PET and polyester resins. Monoethylene glycol is produced from ethylene via ethylene oxide, which is hydrated through thermal or catalytic process. Monoethylene glycol (MEG) is a colorless, odorless, syrupy liquid with sweet taste. Mono-ethylene Glycol (MEG) can be used for applications that require chemical intermediates for resins, solvent couplers, freezing point depression, solvents, humectants and chemical intermediates. The increasing use of monoethylene glycol in polyester fiber and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) industries is propelling the growth of the global monoethylene glycol market. The product is a significant raw material for industrial of resins, deicing fluids, heat transfer fluids, automotive antifreeze and coolants, water-based adhesives, latex paints and asphalt emulsions, electrolytic capacitors, textile fibers, paper, and leather. It can also be used as a coolant material, anti-corrosion agent, dewatering agent, anti-freeze, aircraft anti-icer and deicers, and chemical intermediate.

Market Size – USD 25.62 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced technological developments

Competitive Landscape:

The following are the key industry participants:

LyondellBasell,

The Dow Chemical Company,

ME Global, SABIC,

ExxonMobil Corporation,

Formosa Plastic Group,

AkzoNobel and Honam Petrochemical Corporation

Monoethylene Glycol Market Segmentation based on Technology:

Naphtha-Based

Coal-And Natural Gas-Based

Bio-Based Monoethylene Glycol Production

Technology Providers

Monoethylene Glycol Market Segmentation based on Applications:

Fiber

PET

Film

Antifreeze & Coolant

Others

The following are the leading regions of the global Monoethylene Glycol market:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the expected market size of the Monoethylene Glycol market?

What are the key factors expected to drive and restrain Monoethylene Glycol market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key products and applications offered by the Monoethylene Glycol market?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share in the market in the coming years?

What are the current and future market trends of the Monoethylene Glycol market?

Which segment is expected to show lucrative growth throughout the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the key challenges and limitations the new entrants and companies will have to face in the Monoethylene Glycol market over the forecast period?

