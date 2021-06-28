COVID-19 Impact on Flight Management Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Flight Management Systems Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5% during 2021-2027. The flight management system is a major component of the avionics system of modern aircraft. It is a special computer system that automatically performs a variety of in-flight tasks, such as reducing the workload of an aircraft crew for a navigator or flight engineer. Key functions of the flight management system include in-flight management and flight planning using a variety of sensors such as Global Positioning System (GPS) and Inertial Navigation System (INS).

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Hardware

Visual Display Unit (VDU)

Control Display Unit (CDU)

Flight Management Computers (FMC)

By Fit

Line Fit

Retrofit

By Aircraft Type

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Regional Transport Aircraft

Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Jeppesen Sanderson, Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica Spa

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Flight Management Systems Market.

The market share of the global Flight Management Systems Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Flight Management Systems Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Flight Management Systems Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Flight Management Systems industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Flight Management Systems Market Report

What was the Flight Management Systems Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Flight Management Systems Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Flight Management Systems Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

