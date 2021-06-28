Premium Insights on Groundnut Oil Market 2020-2026 by ADM, Bunge, Cargill, Wilmar International, Corbion, Shandong Luhua, and more

This report presents the worldwide Groundnut Oil market size (value, production, and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2020 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

THE STUDY OBJECTIVES ARE:

To analyze and research the global Groundnut Oil market status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Groundnut Oil manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers, and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints, and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Market.

The Following Key Players are Covered in Groundnut Oil Market Report:

ADM

Bunge

Cargill

Wilmar International

Corbion

Shandong Luhua

Cofco

Amanah Oil

Ventura Foods

Yihai Kerry

Longda

Qingdao Changsheng

Shangdong Jinsheng

Shandong Bohi Industry

Xiamen Zhongsheng

Hunan Jinlong

Sanhe hopefull

Dalian Huanong

Shandong Sanwei

Qingdao Tianxiang

Guangdong Yingmai

Henan Sunshine Group Corporation

Groundnut Oil Market Report based on Product Type:

Refined Groundnut Oil

Roasted Groundnut Oil

Other types

Groundnut Oil Market Report based on Applications:

Food industry

Catering

Retail

TABLE OF CONTENTS INCLUDE

Consumption Forecast, Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis, Market Size by Application, Market Size by Manufacturers, Market Size by Type, Groundnut Oil Consumption by Regions, Groundnut Oil Production by Regions, Production Forecasts, Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis, Key Findings in the Global Groundnut Oil Study, Manufacturers Profiles

Regional Analysis Covered in Groundnut Oil Market Report are:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

SOME OF THE KEY TABLES IN THE REPORT INCLUDE:

Table Global Groundnut Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Regions 2020-2026 (K Units) & (Million US$)

Table Global Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

Table Groundnut Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

Table Manufacturers Groundnut Oil Product Offered

Table Date of Manufacturers Enter into Groundnut Oil Market

Table Global Groundnut Oil Production by Manufacturers (2014-2020) (K Units)

Table Global Groundnut Oil Production Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

Figure Global Groundnut Oil Production Share by Manufacturers in 2018

Table Groundnut Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020) (Million US$)

Table Groundnut Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

Table Groundnut Oil Price by Manufacturers 2014-2020 (USD/Unit)

Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table Global Groundnut Oil Production by Regions 2014-2020 (K Units)

Table Global Groundnut Oil Production Market Share by Regions 2014-2020

Table Global Groundnut Oil Revenue by Regions 2014-2020 (Million US$)

Table Global Groundnut Oil Revenue Market Share by Regions 2014-2020

