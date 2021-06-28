Global Capnography Devices Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global market for capnography devices is estimated to have significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market is mainly due to growing demand of point of care capnography devices, growing number of surgeries coupled with increasing patient monitoring across the globe. The increasing public awareness regarding treatment of cardiac diseases is one of the major opportunities that are boosting the growth of capnography devices market. The rise in heart failure rates throughout the emerged and emerging regions across the world that has challenges for caregivers, policy makers and researchers that result in the prevention of scourge deserves large priority. CVDs are among the leading cause of mortality across the globe. According to World Health Federation, the anticipated burden of CVD was $863 billion in 2010 and is projected to reach to $1,044 billion by 2030. Increasing diagnostic rate of diseases and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging countries are anticipated to lead to increased demand for capnography devices during the forecast period.

The global capnography devices market is segmented based on product type, application and end-user. Based on the product type, the market is further classified into handheld, standalone, multiparameter and others. The handheld segment is projected to have considerable growth owing to the growing demand of point of care devices in ambulatory surgical center. Based on the application, the global capnography devices market is further segmented into respiratory disease, cardiology, trauma and emergency and other. The respiratory disease application segment is projected to hold considerable growth during the forecast period owing to growing various respiratory diseases across the globe. On the basis of end-user the market is further segregated into hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

Global Capnography Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Handheld

Standalone

Multiparameter

Others (Conventional)

By Application

Respiratory Disease

Cardiology

Trauma and Emergency

Other(Critical Care)

By End-User

Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Company Profiles

Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Caretaker, LLC

Criticare Systems Inc.

Diamedica UK Ltd.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

EDAN Instruments, Inc.

Infinium Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corp.

Medtronic PLC

MEDACX Ltd.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

Smiths Group plc

Welch Allyn, Inc.

Woodley Equipment Co. Ltd.

Zoe Medical, Inc.

ZOLL Medical Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/capnography-devices-market

