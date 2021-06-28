Global Diagnostic Testing For STD’s Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 42,329.1 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Diagnostic Testing for STD’s Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global diagnostic testing for STD’s market is expected to reach was valued at US$ 19,716.9 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 42,329.1 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

According to the statistics provided by World Health Organization (WHO), each year there are approximately 357 million new infection cases of 1 in 4 sexually transmitted infections pertaining to gonorrhea, syphilis, chlamydia, and trichomoniaisis. It is reported that more than 30 different types of pathogens are sexually transmitted of which only bacterial infections are curable. The viral infections are incurable with only symptomatic relief through effective treatment protocols. Rising incidence of bacterial resistance to antibiotics results in huge demand for early screening of sexually transmitted diseases.

At present chlamydia and syphilis together are leading the type segment for diagnostic testing for STD’s market. The key factors responsible for their dominance are higher indulgence of unsafe sex with multiple partners throughout the globe and increasing sexual contact with anal and oral regions. HIV infection testing is witnessing impressive growth due to availability of highly sensitive and effective molecular diagnostic kits for PCR and ELISA techniques. Increasing campaigning by governmental and non-governmental agencies resulting in early screening for HIV infection.

In the current scenario laboratory testing are reigning the location segment for diagnostic testing for STD’s market. The key parameters responsible for its excellent growth are availability of skilled workforce and establishment of new diagnostic laboratories due to financial pumping from government healthcare agencies. Point of care testing will register huge growth during the forecast period owing to availability of latest molecular diagnostic kits with improved ergonomic designs, portability, and quick turnaround time related to diagnosis.

According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, approximately 2.3 million people are suffering with sexually transmitted disease in the United States. Factors responsible for the dominance of North America are existence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and domicile of key players. In Europe the market growth is determined by the supportive regulatory environment provided by European Medical Agency favoring the growth of STD’s diagnostic kits. There has been rampant increase in the spread of STD’s throughout the European Union region on account of the recent refugee influx from the Levant region. Asia Pacific is set to register impressive growth during the forecast period on account of rising prevalence of sexually transmitted disease and proactive government initiative in establishing diagnostic centers to curb the spread and fatality of STD’s.

Archrivals competing in the diagnostic testing for STD’s market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMerieux, Danaher Corporation, Diasorin S.p.A, F.Hoffman La-Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc., MedMira, Inc., Qiagen, Inc., and Siemens Healthcare AG.

Key Market Movements:

The Global Diagnostic Testing For STD’s Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Location (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the diagnostic testing for stds market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for diagnostic testing for stds?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the diagnostic testing for stds market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global diagnostic testing for stds market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the diagnostic testing for stds market worldwide?

