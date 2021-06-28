Global Cellulite Reduction Devices Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 651.7 Mn By 2026

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Cellulite Reduction Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the Cellulite Reduction Devices market was valued at USD 348.0 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 651.7 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

There are several factors responsible for cellulite development such as fat accumulation, decreased circulation, water retention, sedentary lifestyle, and high level of toxins built-up. The statistics suggest that cellulites affects around 90% of women at some point of their lifetime. There are several devices used to reduce cellulite such as laser treatment devices, subcision devices, microneedling devices, acoustic wave therapy devices, radiofrequency devices, and other devices. Dimpling is the most evident skin appearance in cellulite formation and most established and researched therapy is subcision due to its prolonged result and low adverse effects. Overall increasing awareness and research studies related to complex pathophysiology of cellulite is expected to enhance the demand for modern & efficient cellulite reduction devices in the near future. The incessant development of innovative body contouring technologies that are safe, affordable, accessible, and user-friendly would drive the growth of cellulite reduction devices market throughout the forecast period.

Zimmer Z wave is a new device that is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 due to temporary reduction of cellulite appearance. Zimmer Z wave applies soft pulse technology that provides mild and constant sound wave treatment for a series of treatment cycles. This device is also used a s an adjunct to enhance the effect of CoolSculpting (Zeltiq/Allergan), liposuction, abdominoplasty, and other fat reducing and body contouring treatments. Zimmer Z is differs from competitor devices with its acoustic percussive technology that gives better control, minimal disposables, and open for customizations as per patient’s needs.

The cellulite reduction devices market is segmented on the basis of device type, end-users and sales channel. Devices can be broadly segmented as minimally invasive devices and non-invasive devices, minimally invasive devices segment dominate the global cellulite reduction devices market in 2017. However, due to continuous introduction of efficient non-invasive devices and ongoing research studies would assist the growth of non-invasive devices market during the forecast period. The end-users segment comprises commercial end-users and household users, commercial end-users segment is further sub-segmented as dermatology/aesthetic clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals, and Spas & other treatment centers. Commercial end-users dominate the market as most of these devices require professional assistance to carryout precise and efficient procedure. The segmentation on the basis of sales channel comprises distributors, hypermarkets & supermarkets, retail pharmacy, and online sales. Online sales is expected to project exponential growth during the forecast period due to accessibility, availability of several options, and increasing home use application of compact cellulite reduction devices.

North America dominated the global cellulite reduction market due to key market drivers such as high public awareness related to cellulite reduction treatment, increasing number of cosmetic/aesthetic clinics, and significant development in the field of cellulite reduction devices research. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in year 2015 minimally invasive cellulite reduction treatments carried out were 30,810 and which increased in year 2016 by 1% and reached around 30,995. Asia Pacific was observed as the fastest growing cellulite reduction devices market due to key factors such as improving economical dynamics of the developing countries of this region, increasing demand & awareness related to aesthetic surgeries, and rising number of cosmetic/aesthetic clinics in countries such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia & South Korea.

Browse the full report Cellulite Reduction Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/cellulite-reduction-devices-market

Market Competition Assessment:

The growth of cellulite reduction devices is at gradual pace and key market players are focusing on development of products which will provide safe and prolonged results against cellulite treatment. The market players operating in cellulite reduction devices market are Syneron Candela, LPG, Beijing KES Biology, Zimmer Aesthetics, Cynosure, Solta Medical, and Venus Concept among others.

Key Market Movements:

• Increasing prevalence of obesity related to genetic disorder, hormonal imbalance and sedentary lifestyle across the globe

• Technical advancements in the cellulite reduction devices are continuously developing due to increasing demand and awareness in public

• Asia Pacific was identified as the fastest growing cellulite reduction devices market due to developing economic environment, market entry of multinational players operating in this industry, evolving reimbursement & healthcare insurance industry.

• Strong competition given by substitutes like anti-cellulite and firming products such as creams, lotions, gels, and oils

• The market is slowly shifting towards cellulite reduction devices for home use that are compact, user friendly, and doesn’t require professional skill set

The Global Cellulite Reduction Devices Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation Device Type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) End-User Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Sales Channel Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the cellulite reduction devices market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for cellulite reduction devices?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the cellulite reduction devices market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global cellulite reduction devices market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the cellulite reduction devices market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com