Forensic Technologies Market Expected To Exhibit Rapid Growth During The Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Forensic Technologies Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global forensic technologies market was valued at US$ 3,939.6 Mn in 2017 expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Forensic technologies have gained a chief role in crime investigations and intelligence. Forensics technologies are currently an essential tool for law enforcement, social security as crime investigation are more dependent on DNA evidence, threats through digital platforms and identification has becoming easier through DNA databases globally. Growing crime rate globally at an alarming rate has developed the need for technologically advanced forensic techniques that help in efficient investigation at a quicker rate. This efficiency of forensic technologies for human identification and effective solutions for legal proceeding has surged the demand for forensic sciences in local as well as international crime investigation. Government initiative to employ forensic technologies across varied industries is assisting the growth of the market. Mergers, acquisition, and scale-up strategies by industry entities to meet the demand of forensic services will further drive the market. Forensic service providers are increasing the service portfolio and dedicated professionals due to growth in demand. For instance, the Reserve Bank of India issued a norm that requires forensic audit conducted before any company can avail corporate debt restricting in India. Thus, mandatory policies around the world requiring forensic investigation in various industries will increase the demand for forensic technologies.

In terms of application, the forensic technologies market is segmented into pharmacogetics, biodefence & biosurveillance, judicial/law enforcement, digital forensic and others. In 2017, judicial/law enforcement held the largest share in the market owing to continuous effort by government authorities emphasizing on creating central DNA databases for swift crime investigation. The digital forensic application segment is projected to grow at significant rate owing to growing cybercrimes. Cybercrimes such as bank frauds, phishing, money laundering are increasing globally making forensic technologies an essential tool in crime investigation, thus driving the market growth.

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share in the global forensic technologies market due to growth in terrorist attacks and cybercrimes in the region. There has been significant increase in forensic services by various industries and private companies venturing in the same. Moreover, greater use of DNA testing technology in the U.S. and supportive government policies towards forensic investigation further drive the market. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at fastest rate owing to developing industrial infrastructure in the region, high crime rates and high adoption of advanced forensic technologies. Investment by number of foreign companies manufacturing forensic technologies further make Asia Pacific the most lucrative region during the forecast period. The key players currently engaged in forensic technologies market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., SPEX Forensics, Eurofins Scientific, LGC Forensics among others.

Browse the full report at: https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/forensic-technologies-market

Key Market Movements:

• Growing crime rate in developed as well as developing regions

• Development in advanced technologies that cater various applications efficiently

• Growing knowledge of DNA testing and its application have increased its demand in forensic services

• There is a growing demand for forensic investigation in telecom, power, oil and gas, railways and airports due to terrorism and increasing crimes in the region

The Global Forensic Technologies Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Technology Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Application (2016 – 2026; Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the forensic technologies market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for forensic technologies?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the forensic technologies market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global forensic technologies market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the forensic technologies market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com