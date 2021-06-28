Rising Demand For Wood Pallets And Timber, As Well As Continuous Mechanization Of Forestry Operations Driving The Demand For Forestry Cranes

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc “Forestry Cranes Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2026,” the global forestry cranes market was estimated US$ 850.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Rising demand for wood pallets, furniture and timber is the primary driving factor for the growth of forestry cranes market. The forestry cranes market observed remarkable growth in the last decade with increasing mechanization of forest harvesting operations. In addition, increasing demand for biomass and forestry products also determined to support the growth of forestry cranes demand in the near future. Increasing population in Southeast Asian countries demanding to reduce forest cover area and provide accommodation to residence.

Continuous advancement in technology has resulted in steady increase in the average selling price of forestry cranes. The average selling price of truck mounted forestry cranes is USD 116.5 thousand. This price is expected to increase further due to increase in metal and other raw material prices used in production of crane systems. In addition, increasing integration of advanced technologies such as hydraulic, electro hydraulic and GPS systems to improve operating efficiency of forestry operation are also contributing to increase in average selling price of truck mounted cranes.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the global forestry cranes market. Full tree and tree length harvesting are commonly used tree harvesting processes in North America. In this process, tree is handled in its full length throughout harvesting process. So, long truck mounted cranes are mostly preferred in the region for loading and transportation of trees from forest to workshop. Most of the small contractors in North America still prefer powerful, big and solid machines. However, cut to length (CTL) process is rapidly gaining popularity in Canada and urban areas of the U.S due to its benefits such as less environmental impact, less fuel consumption etc. This is increasing the demand for short wood and light weight truck mounted cranes in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/forestry-cranes-market

The Global Forestry Cranes Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Boom Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn, Units) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

The forestry truck mounted cranes market is dominated by established players such as Palfinger Epsilon, Kesla Oyj, and Hiab – Cargotec. The forestry truck mounted cranes market is currently dominated by European suppliers such as Palfinger Epsilon, Kesla and Hiab – Corgotec. Epsilon is the leading supplier of truck mounted forestry cranes in the market and accounted for the about 17.8% of the total market share, in 2012. Most OEM’s are competing against each other by developing state-of-the-art technology products to gain a competitive advantage in the global market. Some other major players in global forestry truck mounted crane market include Altec Inc, V-Kran, Tigercat (Volvo) and Velmash.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the forestry cranes market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for forestry cranes?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the forestry cranes market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global forestry cranes market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the forestry cranes market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com