Global Nutrigenomics Market Set To Mark 16.3% CAGR

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Nutrigenomics Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global nutrigenomics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Nutrigenomics is a branch of medical science where in the chronic disease are studied at genome level and nutritious diet is recommended for its treatment accordingly. There are no regulatory sanctions against any reagents and kits pertaining to nutrigenomics market. However ambiguity still persists regarding the ethical issues related to disclosure of genetic information of consumers through healthcare providers and clinical laboratories.

Reagents and kits are reigning the product segment for nutrigenomics market. The key attributes responsible for its dominance are rampant growth in clinical laboratories worldwide and rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular complication and cancer. Services segment is going to register impressive growth on account of technical innovations in IT healthcare services and apps. Mandatory generation of Electronic Health Record (EHR) of patients have given an impetus to the services segment.

As per the latest statistics provided by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2016, approximately 1.9 billion adults were reported overweight. The factors for this rampant growth in obesity are craving for junk food, sedentary lifestyle and leptin resistance. Chronic diseases will be responsible for three-fourths of the global mortality by 2020. Chronic diseases are being studied at genetic level to understand their etiology and how it can be reversed by nutritional science.

Currently saliva and buccal swabs are together dominating the test segment for nutrigenomics market. Consumers show a great inclination towards the oral sample collection method due to its inherent advantageous features such as quick, ease of collection, o pain and venipuncture associated with sample collection. Researchers are diligently working to address the bacterial contamination issue which destabilizes the DNA collected in oral samples. Other DNA collection methods such as hair and urine are being the cynosure of clinical research on account of factors such as less sample volume required, excellent storage and DNA quantification by techniques such as PCR.

North America is leading the regional segment for nutrigenomics market. Rising prevalence of chronic disease and rampant growth in the number of clinical laboratories drive the nutrigenomics market growth in North America. In Europe the government healthcare agencies have invested huge funds in academia research actively engaged in nutrigenomics studies. Increasing public health awareness also have a positive impact on the nutrigenomics market growth in North America. Asia Pacific is a potential market for key players associated with nutrigenomics to establish clinical laboratories and retail outlets. Untapped market in rural areas has a constructive effect on the nutrigenomics market growth in Asia Pacific.

Pharmaceutical companies providing reagents and kits to determine the nutrigenomics of human beings are Cura Integrative Medicine, Centogene, Genomix Nutrition, Inc., Metagenics, Inc., NutraGene, Nutrigenomix, Navigenics, XCODE Life Sciences, Pvt. Ltd., WellGen, Inc. and 23&Me, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

• Rampant growth of clinical laboratories and increasing number of people suffering with chronic disease worldwide

• Technical innovation in the IT healthcare services provided and availability of low cost reagent and test kits

• Paradigm shift in the approach to treat lifestyle disorder analyzing disease etiology at genetic level and recommending nutrition respectively

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the nutrigenomics market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for nutrigenomics?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the nutrigenomics market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global nutrigenomics market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the nutrigenomics market worldwide?

