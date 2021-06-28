AI Governance Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast – 2027

The Global AI Governance Market to grow from USD 50 million in 2020 to USD 1,016 million by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 65% during the forecast period.

AI governance is based on the idea that a legislative framework should be in place to ensure the appropriate research and development of machine learning (ML) technologies so that humanity can fairly navigate AI systems. In addressing issues related to the right to information and potential violations, AI governance aims to close the gap that exists in skill development between responsibility and ethics. The importance of AI governance is rapidly growing as the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) increases in a variety of sectors including transportation, economy, healthcare, business, education, and public safety. These industries can use AI governance to develop both online and offline capabilities such as real-time offer management, automated payment systems, and enhanced behavioral analytics. Increasing government initiatives to leverage AI technology is a key factor driving the growth of the global AI governance market.

Market Segments

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size:

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical:

BFSI

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Retail

IT and Telecom

Automotive

Key Players

AWS

Facebook

Fico

Google

H2O.AI

IBM

Integrate.AI

Microsoft

Pymetrics

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global AI Governance industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by AI Governance Market Report

1. What was the AI Governance Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the AI Governance Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the AI Governance Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global AI Governance market.

The market share of the global AI Governance market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global AI Governance market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global AI Governance market.

