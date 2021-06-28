Blood Meal Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth, and Forecast – 2027

The Blood Meal Market is estimated to account for a value of USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 2.1 billion by 2027.

A blood meal is a dry and inert powder prepared from the blood of various livestock, including cattle, pigs, and chickens, under very specific conditions. It is used as a high nitrogen organic fertilizer and as a high protein feed for animals. It is considered one of the highest non-synthetic nitrogen sources. A blood meal is used as a dietary supplement for livestock and is mainly included in the dietary lysine supply for livestock. Bone meal, blood meal, and other animal by-products are primarily approved for certified organic production as soil improvement. A blood meal is another bone meal. However, the bone meal contains phosphorus, while the blood meal carries higher amounts of nitrogen. The skin is further used as a composting activator. You can also spray your garden with blood meal to keep pest animals such as rabbits out.

Market Segments

By Source

Porcine Blood

Poultry Blood

Ruminant Blood

By Application

Porcine Feed

Poulty Feed

Ruminant Feed

Aqua Feed

Others

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global blood meal market include Darling Ingredients Inc., West Coast Reduction Ltd., Terramar, Valley proteins Inc., Allana Group, The Fertrell Company, The Boyer Valley Company, Inc. Agro-industrial Complex Baka Topola LTD, and others.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Blood Meal industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Blood Meal Market Report

1. What was the Blood Meal Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Blood Meal Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Blood Meal Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Blood Meal market.

The market share of the global Blood Meal market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Blood Meal market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Blood Meal market.

