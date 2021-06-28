Cargo Handling Equipment Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2027

Cargo Handling Equipment Market size is valued at USD 32.17 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

Cargo handling equipment is a tool used to load, unload and store goods on aircraft, ships, trains, and trailers. Cargo handling equipment includes cranes, side picks, top handlers, tractors, and trucks. The development of the e-commerce industry has definitely increased the traffic volume of the ports, which can be one of the major driving forces for the cargo handling equipment market. However, high capital investment in cargo handling equipment can hinder growth. Cargo handling equipment is used on container ships for the transport of goods and services. In addition, cargo handling equipment is used for loading/unloading operations such as cargo cranes, side loading systems, cargo pumping systems, conveyors, belt conveyors, elevators, side loading systems, etc. The growing adoption of cargo handling equipment in end-use industries is driving the demand for cargo handling equipment very rapidly.

Market Segments

By Cargo Type – Container Cargo, Dry Bulk Cargo, Liquid Bulk, Break Bulk Cargo, Ro-Ro Cargo

By Organization Size- Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Application – Air Cargo, Marine Cargo, Land Cargo

By Mode of Propulsion – Diesel, Electric, Hybrid, Others

By Equipment Type – Conveyor Systems, Automated Guided Vehicle, Stacker, Pallet Jack, Aviation Dollies, Tired Granty Cranes, Forklifts, Cranes, Terminal Tractors, Loaders, Conveyor System, AGV, Straddle Carrier, RTG, and Others

Key Players

Some of the key players influencing the Cargo Handling Equipment market are TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd., Cargotec Corporation, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., John Bean Technologies Corporation, Terex Corporation, Anhui Heli Industrial Vehicle Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd., Konecranes, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, and SANY GROUP among others.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cargo Handling Equipment industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cargo Handling Equipment Market Report

1. What was the Cargo Handling Equipment Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Cargo Handling Equipment Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cargo Handling Equipment Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Cargo Handling Equipment market.

The market share of the global Cargo Handling Equipment market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Cargo Handling Equipment market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Cargo Handling Equipment market.

