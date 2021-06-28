AI In Computer Vision Market: 2021 Analysis, Share, Trends, and Overview 2021-2027

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Computer Market Vision estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$84.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 41% over the analysis period 2021-2027.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in computer vision is used in autonomous vehicles, facial recognition, AR and mixed reality, medical and information technology. AI in computer vision works with three processes: image acquisition, image processing, and image analysis and understanding. The combination of these three processes allows companies to make decisions to achieve their growth plans. The growth of AI in the computer vision market is driven by the growing demand for merged reality. Computer vision software takes virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to the next stage of development, called merged reality (MR). VR and AR systems can recognize the atmosphere and guide users to keep their distance from obstacles such as walls, products, or other users.

Market Segments

By Component

Software

Hardware

By End-User

Automotive

Sports and Entertainment

Robotics and Machine Vision

Security and Surveillance

Government and Defense

Others

Key Players

Cognex Corporation

General Electric Company

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

QUALCOMM INCORPORATED

Xilinx, Inc

NVIDIA CORPORATION

BASLER AG

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global AI In Computer Vision industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by AI In Computer Vision Market Report

1. What was the AI In Computer Vision Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the AI In Computer Vision Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the AI In Computer Vision Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global AI In Computer Vision market.

The market share of the global AI In Computer Vision market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global AI In Computer Vision market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global AI In Computer Vision market.

