AGV Software Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The Automated Guided Vehicle Market size was valued at USD 3.39 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from 2021 to 2027.

An Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) is an unmanned material handling vehicle widely used to move materials around a factory or warehouse. These self-guided vehicles are controlled through advanced software assimilated into individual self-guided vehicles that can navigate and control the vehicle. The central system software handles the intelligent allocation and management of transport orders for AGVs and also handles traffic control for AGV vehicles.

Market Segments

By Type – AGV Fleet Management Software, AGV Navigation Software AGV Mapping Software and Others

By Vehicle Type – Unit load carrier, Tow vehicle, Pallet truck, Forklift truck, and Others.

By Installation – In-built Software and Integrated Software.

By Navigation Method – Laser-guided navigation, Magnetic navigation, Inertial navigation, Optical navigation, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) navigation, and Others.

Key Players

Some of the key players influencing the AGV software market are DEMATIC – KION GROUP AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, JBT Corporation, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Oceaneering International, Inc., BA Systèmes, Addverb Technologies, Kollmorgen, Konecranes, and Götting KG among others.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global AGV Software industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by AGV Software Market Report

1. What was the AGV Software Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the AGV Software Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the AGV Software Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global AGV Software market.

The market share of the global AGV Software market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global AGV Software market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global AGV Software market.

