Global Air and Water Heating Sensor Market Size, Share 2021, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

The air and water heating sensor market equals a strong demand from the automation industry to identify the causes of engine overheating. Air heated sensors are usually designed with strategically placed holes to allow airflow into contact with the sensing element while providing good mechanical protection. This increases the sensor’s sensitivity to sudden temperature changes and improves response time. Water heating sensors are commonly used to measure the water temperature of heated or cooled water and other liquids in mechanical systems.

The Air and Water Heating Sensor key players in this market include:

Campbell Scientific

Carrier Corporation

SENSIT s.r.o.

Convectronics

Danfoss

Heatcon Sensors (P)

Honeywell International

Siemens

SIKA Dr. Siebert & Kühn

By Type, the market is primarily split into

Air Heating Sensors

Water Heating Sensors

By Application, this report covers the following segments

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Machinery and Plant Engineering

Marine and Shipbuilding

Aerospace

Food and Beverages

Chemical and Petrochemical

Others

