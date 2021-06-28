Blowing Agents Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2027

The Blowing Agents Market is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

A blowing agent refers to a substance that not only can create cellular structures through the foaming process, but also has the ability to generate gases when making sponge products. It can be exothermic or endothermic. They are widely used as additives in the polymer foam industry. It reduces the density of the foam, increases its relative toughness, and improves its thermal insulation ability. There is a great demand in the aerospace, building and construction, and automotive industries.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Blowing Agents Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/blowing-agents-market/58464/

Market Segments

Based on the type:

HC

HFC

HCFC

Others (HFO, inert gases, and methyl formate)

Based on the foam:

Polyurethane Foam (PU)

Polystyrene Foam (PS)

Phenolic Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Key Players

Honeywell International Inc. (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), Arkema SA (France), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Linde plc (UK), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), The Chemours Company (US), Haltermann Carless (Germany), Foam Supplies, Inc. (US), Harp International Ltd. (UK) are the major players in the blowing agent market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Blowing Agents industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Blowing Agents Market Report

1. What was the Blowing Agents Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Blowing Agents Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Blowing Agents Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Blowing Agents market.

The market share of the global Blowing Agents market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Blowing Agents market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Blowing Agents market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide an exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and the most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404