AI In Construction Market Size, Share 2021, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

The AI In Construction Market was valued at USD 466.9 million in 2020, and it is projected to be worth USD 2312.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 33% during the period 2021 to 2027.

Artificial intelligence is the ability of machines to perform tasks and mimic human-like intelligence. Some primary uses of artificial intelligence are expert systems that aid in decision-making, speech recognition, natural language processing, and more. In recent years, artificial intelligence has had a huge impact on the field of construction. It is mainly used in the pre-build phase and can digitally plan and execute the model to be built with the help of artificial intelligence. It also helps with safety maintenance and monitoring along with maintenance systems on the construction site.

Market Segments

By Technology

Machine learning and deep learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

By Stage

Pre-construction

Construction stage

Post-construction

By Application

Project management

Field management

Risk management

Schedule management

Supply chain management

Key Players

The AI in construction market includes various AI vendors, such IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Alice Technologies (US), eSUB (US), Smartvid.io(US), Aurora Computer Services(England), Autodesk (US), and Building System Planning (US).

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global AI In Construction industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by AI In Construction Market Report

1. What was the AI In Construction Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the AI In Construction Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the AI In Construction Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global AI In Construction market.

The market share of the global AI In Construction market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global AI In Construction market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global AI In Construction market.

