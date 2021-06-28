Digital Forensics Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The major players operating in the pharmaceutical industry consider outsourcing of the product manufacturing to contract manufacturing organizations. The contract manufacturers provide timely and cost-effective services, which in turn, enable the market players to focus on their core competencies. A pharmaceutical contract manufacturer offers comprehensive services to the clients ranging from drug development to the packaging of the products.

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market- Segmentation

By Category

Human Based Drugs

Animals Based Drugs

By Type

Sterile Manufacturing

Non-Sterile Manufacturing

By Product

Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Finished Dosage Formulation

Others

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market– Segment by Region

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc

Aenova Group GmbH

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd

Lonza AG

