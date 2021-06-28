Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Size, Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026

Industrial valves are the mechanical devices that are used to manage the flow and pressure of slurries, liquids and gases within a system. They are widely used in several applications. There are various types of valves such as globe valve, pinch valve, gate valve and ball valve among others. Actuator is part of a machine that controls system such as opening or closing of valve. They are of various types such as hydraulic, pneumatic, electric and mechanical. It runs on pressure and has various applications in the industry.
Global industrial valves and actuators market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.58% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Industrial Valves and Actuators market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. By keeping into focus customer requirements, the report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in global industrial valves and actuators market are Siemens, Baker Hughes, Honeywell International Inc., Emersion Electric Co., Bürkert , Pentair plc., Schlumberger Limited., Rotork, Flowserve Corporation, Watts Water Technologies, GWC Italia SpA, Eaton, Festo Corporation, Moog Inc., SMC Corporation, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Delta Pacific Supplies Inc, PetrolValves, Camtech Mannufacturing FZCO, Valvitalia SpA, ABB, Goodwin PLC, ALFA LAVAL, Velan Inc., and Curtiss-Wright among others.
Segmentation : Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market
By Type
Actuators
Electric Actuators
Mechanical Actuators
Pneumatic Actuators
Hydraulic Actuators
Valves
Quarter-Turn Valves
Ball Valve
Butterfly Valve
Plug Valve
Spherical Valve
Multi-Turn Valves
Gate Valve
Globe Valve
Fixed Cone Valve
Needle Valve
Pinch Valve
Control Valves
Pneumatic Control Valve
Hydraulic Control Valve
Electric Control Valve
By Application
Oil and Gas
Paper and Pulp
Mining
Water and Wastewater
Food and Beverages
Energy and Power
Automotive
Others
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
K.
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Switzerland
Belgium
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Country Level Analysis
The Industrial Valves and Actuators market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Industrial Valves and Actuators market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Major Highlights of Industrial Valves and Actuators Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Valves and Actuators market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Industrial Valves and Actuators market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Industrial Valves and Actuators market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
