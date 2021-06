[PDF] Kombucha Market : Few Things You Can Learn From Topper About It

Drivers

The key players operating in the global Kombucha market are focused on research and development activities, in order to come up with innovative products and optimize expenditures. These companies are also focused on enhancing virtual client engagement, in order to expand their foothold.

The emergence of COVID-19 has compelled various small and medium-sized business to shift to cloud rather than on premise storage. Cloud computing offers various benefits including remote access, enhanced scalability, and cost optimization. Such changes can provide lucrative growth opportunities for companies providing cloud computing services.



1. Buchi Kombucha

2. GT’S LIVING FOODS

3. KeVita, Inc

4. Kosmic Kombucha

5. Live Kombucha

6. Makana beverages Inc.

7. NessAlla Kombucha

8. Pure Steeps Beverage, LLC

9. Reeds, Inc

10. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Kombucha is a fermented probiotic drink made from tea, sugar and kombucha culture. The kombucha culture is made by adding tea and sugar to the symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast. It is slightly sweet, tangy in taste and naturally effervescent. Kombucha is added with probiotics, amino acids and live enzymes. This is also available in flavors such as mix herbs, fruit, spices and tea infusions. Numerous health benefits have been associated with the consumption of kombucha such as treating AIDS, aging, anorexia, arthritis, atherosclerosis, cancer, constipation and diabetes. Moreover, this beverage has caused rare cases of serious adverse effects, including fatalities, possibly arising from contamination during home preparation.

No industry has been immune to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic with food and beverage sector being no exception. Despite the early hurdles the industry players faced, there has emerged a glimmer of hope in the recent times.

A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the market and their corresponding data. It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, fluctuation in revenue gained, manufacturing plants, geographical presence, strategic acquisitions and subsidiaries, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies. Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share. It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region. It also profiles key growth opportunities for market players in the region during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, wholesale dealers, logistics, distributors, and stockholders. It also discusses macroeconomic factors in the automotive industry such as unemployment rate, recession, and rate of inflation affecting the evolution of the Kombucha market.

