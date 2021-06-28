[PDF] Discover the secrets to gaining the upper hand in “Mushroom Market”

Drivers

The key players operating in the global Mushroom market are focused on research and development activities, in order to come up with innovative products and optimize expenditures.

The emergence of COVID-19 has compelled various small and medium-sized business to shift to cloud rather than on premise storage. Cloud computing offers various benefits including remote access, enhanced scalability, and cost optimization. Such changes can provide lucrative growth opportunities for companies providing cloud computing services.



CMP Mushrooms Costa Group Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc. Monterey Mushrooms, Inc. The Mushroom Company Monaghan Mushrooms Okechamp SA Scelta Mushrooms B.V. Greenyard Giorgio Fresh Co.

The mushroom market was valued at US$ 38,665.0 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 66,195.0 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.Mushrooms have been used as food by mankind since time age old times nutritional value and for their culinary value. There are approximately 20 different types of mushrooms in the market that is found across the globe. They are either cultivated or is wild. Out of these Button, Shiitake, Oyster Mushroom are widely used for human consumption. Mushrooms contain a modest amount of fiber, over a dozen minerals & vitamins, including copper, potassium, magnesium, zinc and a number of B vitamins such as folate. They are low in calories and fat and cholesterol-free.

COVID-19 Impact on the Mushroom market

No industry has been immune to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic with food and beverage sector being no exception. Despite the early hurdles the industry players faced, there has emerged a glimmer of hope in the recent times.

A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the market and their corresponding data. It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, fluctuation in revenue gained, manufacturing plants, geographical presence, strategic acquisitions and subsidiaries, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies. Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share. It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region. It also profiles key growth opportunities for market players in the region during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, wholesale dealers, logistics, distributors, and stockholders. It also discusses macroeconomic factors in the automotive industry such as unemployment rate, recession, and rate of inflation affecting the evolution of the Mushroom market.

