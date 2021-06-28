Growth Drivers of Service Procurement Market with Relevancy Mapping by Key Player like > SAP Fieldglass (US), Beeline (US), DCR Workforce (US), PRO Unlimited (US), PeopleFluent (US), PIXID (France), and more | Forecast 2021-2026

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Market of Service Procurement. It presents the latest data of the market value, consumption, domestic production, exports and imports, and price dynamics. The Service Procurement market report shows the sales data, allowing you to identify the key drivers and restraints. You can find here a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market will be transformed in the medium term. Profiles of the leading players like > SAP Fieldglass (US), Beeline (US), DCR Workforce (US), PRO Unlimited (US), PeopleFluent (US), PIXID (France), etc. are also included.

Data Coverage in Service Procurement Market Report are:

Service Procurement Market value

Volume and dynamics of production

Structure of production by regions and countries

Key market players and their profiles

Volume and dynamics of exports/imports

Producer prices, import/export prices

Market trends, drivers, and restraints

Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term

Per-Capita Consumption

The Key Players Covered in Service Procurement Market Study are:

> SAP Fieldglass (US)

Beeline (US)

DCR Workforce (US)

PRO Unlimited (US)

PeopleFluent (US)

Provade (US)

PIXID (France)

Upwork (US)

Field Nation (US)

Enlighta

Segmentation Analysis:

Service Procurement market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2016-2026, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market Segmentation by Type:

Contingent Workforce Management

Freelancer Management

Statement of Work Procurement

Services Governance and MSA Management

Analytics and Reporting

Resource Sourcing and Tracking

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer goods

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

The report offers valuable insight into the Service Procurement market progress and approaches related to the Service Procurement market with an analysis of each region. The report goes on to talk about the dominant aspects of the market and examine each segment.

The Service Procurement market report gives CAGR value, Industry Chains, Upstream, Geography, End-user, Application, Competitor analysis, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends, and Forecast. The report also gives insight into the entry and exit barriers of the industry.

Global Service Procurement Market Report Scope:

The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global Service Procurement market with a high focus on the share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global Service Procurement market.

Target Audience of the Global Service Procurement Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Major Points from Table of Contents

Service Procurement Market Overview Service Procurement Market Competitive Landscape Service Procurement Retrospective Market Scenario by Region Global Service Procurement Historic Market Analysis by Type: Contingent Workforce Management, Freelancer Management, Statement of Work Procurement, Services Governance and MSA Management, Analytics and Reporting, Resource Sourcing and Tracking Global Service Procurement Historic Market Analysis by Application: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer goods, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Others Key Companies Profiled: > SAP Fieldglass (US), Beeline (US), DCR Workforce (US), PRO Unlimited (US), PeopleFluent (US), Provade (US), PIXID (France), Upwork (US), Field Nation (US), PRO Unlimited (US), PeopleFluent (US), Enlighta Cost Analysis Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers Service Procurement Market Dynamics Global Market Forecast Research Finding and Conclusion Methodology and Data Source

