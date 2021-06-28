Thermal Management Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Future Scope | Forecast 2026

Electronic devices and circuits often produce excess heat. This excess heat, therefore, needs thermal management in an attempt to avoid errors and hence enhance efficiency. Several methods are available to allow thermal management to be carried out, including multiple systems such as conduction cooling equipment, convection cooling machines, sophisticated modeling machines and hybrid cooling systems. Thermal management can be performed for apps such as consumer electronics, computers and data centers, manufacturing, aviation and defense and much more.

Global thermal management market is to register a substantial CAGR of 8.28 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising requirement for efficient thermal management solution.

Thermal Management market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. By keeping into focus customer requirements, the report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global thermal management marketare Delta Electronics, Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Master Bond Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, LORD Corporation., Laird, HEATEX AB, Honeywell International Inc., AI Technology, Inc., Miba AG, European Thermodynamics Ltd., Boyd Corporation, ThermoTek, API Heat Transfer, Kelvion Holding GmbH, GENTHERM., Vertiv Group Corp., Aismalibar, INHECO Industrial Heating & Cooling GmbH, Cool Innovations, amongst others.

Segmentation : Global Thermal Management Market

By Materials

Adhesive Materials

Tapes

Films

Thermally Conductive

Electronically Conductive

Adhesive Liquids

Heat Cure

Room Temperature Cure

Non- Adhesive Materials

Pads

Electrically Insulating (if data available)

Non Electrically insulating (if data available)

Gap Fillers

Phase Change Materials

Greases

By Devices

Conduction Cooling Devices

Wedge locks

Potting

Convection Cooling Devices (passive and active)

Heat Sink

Heat Spreaders

Forced Air and Natural Cooling Devices

Heat Pumps

Advanced Cooling Devices

Direct Immersion Cooling

Microchannel Cooling

Cold Plates

Other (Cryogenic Cooling, Refrigerant Cooling, and Spray Cooling)

Hybrid Cooling Devices

Electrowetting

Spot Coolers

Vapour Chambers

Compact Heat Exchangers

Thermoelectric Cooling

Other (Jet impingement cooling, Heat super conductors)

By Service

Installation and Calibration

Optimization and Post-Sales Support

By End-Use Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Battery Thermal Management

Hybrid Vehicle

Plug-In Electric Vehicle

Engine Control Thermal Management

Waste Heat Recovery and Emissions Reduction

Brake and Suspension Cooling Systems

Seat Heating and Cooling

Automotive LED Lighting System

Servers and Data Centers

Consumer Electronics

Laptop and Computer

Audio amplifier components

Home Appliances (TV, Fridge, Washing Machine, Blender, Oven, etc)

Power supplies

Gaming Devices

Mobile phones

Healthcare

Large Infrastructure Equipment

Portable Equipment

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Country Level Analysis

The Thermal Management market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Thermal Management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Thermal Management Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Thermal Management market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Thermal Management market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Thermal Management market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

