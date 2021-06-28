Thermal Management Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Future Scope | Forecast 2026

Electronic devices and circuits often produce excess heat. This excess heat, therefore, needs thermal management in an attempt to avoid errors and hence enhance efficiency. Several methods are available to allow thermal management to be carried out, including multiple systems such as conduction cooling equipment, convection cooling machines, sophisticated modeling machines and hybrid cooling systems. Thermal management can be performed for apps such as consumer electronics, computers and data centers, manufacturing, aviation and defense and much more.
Global thermal management market is to register a substantial CAGR of 8.28 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising requirement for efficient thermal management solution.
Thermal Management market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. By keeping into focus customer requirements, the report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global thermal management marketare Delta Electronics, Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Master Bond Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, LORD Corporation., Laird, HEATEX AB, Honeywell International Inc., AI Technology, Inc., Miba AG, European Thermodynamics Ltd., Boyd Corporation, ThermoTek, API Heat Transfer, Kelvion Holding GmbH, GENTHERM., Vertiv Group Corp., Aismalibar, INHECO Industrial Heating & Cooling GmbH, Cool Innovations, amongst others.
Segmentation : Global Thermal Management Market
By Materials
Adhesive Materials
Tapes
Films
Thermally Conductive
Electronically Conductive
Adhesive Liquids
Heat Cure
Room Temperature Cure
Non- Adhesive Materials
Pads
Electrically Insulating (if data available)
Non Electrically insulating (if data available)
Gap Fillers
Phase Change Materials
Greases
By Devices
Conduction Cooling Devices
Wedge locks
Potting
Convection Cooling Devices (passive and active)
Heat Sink
Heat Spreaders
Forced Air and Natural Cooling Devices
Heat Pumps
Advanced Cooling Devices
Direct Immersion Cooling
Microchannel Cooling
Cold Plates
Other (Cryogenic Cooling, Refrigerant Cooling, and Spray Cooling)
Hybrid Cooling Devices
Electrowetting
Spot Coolers
Vapour Chambers
Compact Heat Exchangers
Thermoelectric Cooling
Other (Jet impingement cooling, Heat super conductors)
By Service
Installation and Calibration
Optimization and Post-Sales Support
By End-Use Application
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Battery Thermal Management
Hybrid Vehicle
Plug-In Electric Vehicle
Engine Control Thermal Management
Waste Heat Recovery and Emissions Reduction
Brake and Suspension Cooling Systems
Seat Heating and Cooling
Automotive LED Lighting System
Servers and Data Centers
Consumer Electronics
Laptop and Computer
Audio amplifier components
Home Appliances (TV, Fridge, Washing Machine, Blender, Oven, etc)
Power supplies
Gaming Devices
Mobile phones
Healthcare
Large Infrastructure Equipment
Portable Equipment
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
K.
France
Spain
Netherlands
Belgium
Switzerland
Turkey
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Egypt
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Country Level Analysis
The Thermal Management market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Thermal Management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Major Highlights of Thermal Management Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Thermal Management market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Thermal Management market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Thermal Management market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
