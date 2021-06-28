Ethernet Storage Fabric Market Size, Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026

Ethernet storage fabric is a connectivity technology, designed to provide high levels of efficiency and rapid networking. This technology is based on the rapid connectivity features of Ethernet, combined with the availability of high performing storage components. This technology is optimal for handling high amounts of data transfers with very low latency rate making it an ideal solution for hyper-converged infrastructure and large-scale enterprises.

Global ethernet storage fabric market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.73 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the overall growth of virtualization technologies and their availability in the industry.

Ethernet Storage Fabric market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. By keeping into focus customer requirements, the report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ethernet storage fabric market are Mellanox Technologies; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Arista Networks, Inc.; Juniper Networks; Intel Corporation; Dell Inc.; FUJITSU; Cisco Systems, Inc; Microsemi; Lenovo; Vcinity; Apeiron Data Systems; Argo Technologies East; Broadcom; American Megatrends International LLC among others.

Segmentation : Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market

By Type

Hardware

Software

By Devices

Switches

Adapters

Controllers

By Switching Port

10-25GbE

40-50GbE

100GbE & Above

By Storage Type

Block Storage

File Storage

Object Storage

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI)

By Application

Enterprise Data Center

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Data Centers

Large Enterprise Data Centers

Cloud Service Provider Data Center

Telecommunications

Government

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Power & Utilities

Manufacturing & Processing

Mining

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Country Level Analysis

The Ethernet Storage Fabric market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Ethernet Storage Fabric market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Ethernet Storage Fabric Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Ethernet Storage Fabric market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Ethernet Storage Fabric market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Ethernet Storage Fabric market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

