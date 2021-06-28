Logistics Robots Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Function (Pick & Place, Palletizing and De-palletizing, Transportation, Packaging); Industry (Healthcare, E-Commerce, Automotive, Outsource Logistics, Retail, Consumer Goods, Food and Beverages, Others); Robot Type (Robotic Arm, AGV, Collaborative Mobile Robots, Others)

The logistics robots market was valued at US$ 4,356.2 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.10% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 20,293.4 million by 2027.

Studying and analyzing the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Logistics Robots industry, the report provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The global Logistics Robots market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. APAC holds the dominant share in the Logistics Robots market and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market in forecasted period. Governments of various countries are supporting local manufacturers to enhance automotive sector in the country which is bolstering the market growth.

The Top Companies in the Logistics Robots market include: – AGV International, Clearpath Robotics, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Fetch Robotics Inc., Kion Group AG, KNAPP AG, Kollmorgen, KUKA AG, Toshiba Corporation

The above listing of key players is derived by considering multiple factors such as overall revenue, current Logistics Robots portfolio, new product launches, market initiatives, investment in technology up-gradation, mergers & acquisitions, and other joint activities.

Global Logistics Robots Market: Applications and Types

Global Analysis and Forecasts By Function (Pick & Place, Palletizing and De-palletizing, Transportation, Packaging); Industry (Healthcare, E-Commerce, Automotive, Outsource Logistics, Retail, Consumer Goods, Food and Beverages, Others); Robot Type (Robotic Arm, AGV, Collaborative Mobile Robots, Others)

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the in-Logistics Robots market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Some Point from Table of Content:

Global Logistics Robots Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2028

1 Logistics Robots Market – Research Scope

2 Logistics Robots Market – Research Methodology

3 Logistics Robots Market Forces

4 Logistics Robots Market – By Geography

5 Logistics Robots Market – By Trade Statistics

6 Logistics Robots Market – By Type

7 Logistics Robots Market – By Application

8 North America Logistics Robots Market

9 Europe Logistics Robots Market Analysis

10 Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market Analysis

11 Middle East and Africa Logistics Robots Market Analysis

12 South America Logistics Robots Market Analysis

13 Company Profiles

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

