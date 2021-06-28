Europe Usage-Based Insurance Market witnessing market growth at a rate of 22.5% in the forecast period 2027

Insurance is a form of risk management which offers protection from financial loss. Usage based insurance is a type of insurance where the premium is directly linked depending on the usage of the product. This type of insurance is also known as telematics insurance and it is very convenient since the premium can be customised as well as the device attached to it provides driving assistance. This premium depends on the driving habits and behaviour of the insurer and their probability of raising a claim. Insurance regulatory bodies around the world are in favour of implementing this kind of insurance.

The usage-based insurance market is expected to reach USD 48.68 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 22.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the Europe usage-based insurance market report are Allianz SE, AXA S.A., Insure The Box Ltd, Progressive Corporation, Allstate Corporation, Desjardins Insurance, Generali Group, Mapfre S.A., Metromile, Aviva plc., Admiral Group Plc., Ageas S.A./NV, AI Insurance Holdings Pty Ltd., Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance (ADI), Allstate Corporation and Box Innovation Group Ltd among other domestic players. Market share data is available for Europe separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Usage-Based Insurance Market

On the basis of package type, the usage-based insurance market has been segmented as pay-as-you-drive (PAYD) pay-how-you-drive (PHYD) and manage-how-you-drive (MHYD).

On the basis of technology, the usage-based insurance market has been segmented as OBD-II, smartphone, black box, embedded and other technologies.

On the basis of vehicle type, the usage-based insurance market has been segmented as light-duty vehicle (LDV) and heavy-duty vehicle (HDV).

On the basis of vehicle age, the usage-based insurance market has been segmented as new vehicle and on-road vehicle.

On the basis of device offering, the usage-based insurance market has been segmented as bring your own device (BYOD) and company provided.

Usage-based insurance market has also been segmented on the basis of electric and hybrid vehicle into battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV).

Country Level Analysis

The Usage-Based Insurance market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Usage-Based Insurance market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Usage-Based Insurance Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Usage-Based Insurance market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Usage-Based Insurance market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Usage-Based Insurance market.

