Gas Sensors Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026

Gas Sensor usually detects presence of gas in the environment and makes people aware about it by sounding the alarms. These sensors can detect the wide range of gases such as toxic gases, flammable and combustible gases. It is widely used by various industries such as transportation, food & beverage, metals, chemicals, power stations and smart cities. The increasing awareness of people related to the air quality has driven the need for gas sensors in office and homes.
Global gas sensors market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to various initiatives taken by government globally which had increased awareness about refining air quality and stringent supervisory framework about worker’s safety and health.
Gas Sensors market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. By keeping into focus customer requirements, the report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gas sensors market are Honeywell International, MSA, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Industrial Scientific, City Technology Ltd., 3M, Detector Electronics Corporation, Crowcon Detection Instruments, Emerson Electric Co, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Siemens, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, SERVOMAX LIMITED, SICK AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AlphaSense Inc., ABB, MOCON, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, MEMBRAPOR AG, Kimo, Sensidyne, LP, Sensair, SGX Sensortech, Otis Instruments, Inc., Gas Clip Technologies, Blackline Safety Corp., Figaro Engineering Inc., Pem-Tech, Inc., DOD Technologies, Inc. among others.
Segmentation : Global Gas Sensors Market
By Technology
Electrochemical
Photoionization Detectors
Solid State or Metal Oxide Semiconductor
Catalytic
Infrared
Laser
Zirconia
Holographic
Others
By Gas Type
Oxygen
Carbon Monoxide
Carbon Dioxide
Ammonia
Chlorine
Hydrogen Sulfide
Nitrogen Oxides
Volatile Organic Compound
Hydrocarbons (Propane, Butane)
Methane
Hydrogen
By End Use Application
Water & Wastewater Treatment
Water Treatment
Wastewater Treatment
Medical
Monitoring Concentration of Oxygen in Anesthesia
Oxygen Content of Medical Air Cylinders
Oil & Gas
Upstream
Downstream
Automotive and Transportation
Vehicle Cabin Air Quality Control
Dynamometer Test Cells
Monitoring of Hazardous Gases in Cargo Freight
Food & Beverages
Metals & Chemicals
Coke Ovens
Blast Furnace
Mining
Gases from Blasting
Methane from Coal Beds
Drilling into Stagnant water
Monitoring Blast Furnace Glasses
Consumer Electronics
Smartphones & Tablets
Wearable Devices
Air Purifiers
Power Stations
Smart Cities
Environmental Monitoring
Indoor and Outdoor air quality Monitoring
Building Automation and Domestic application
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Country Level Analysis
The Gas Sensors market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Gas Sensors market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Major Highlights of Gas Sensors Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Gas Sensors market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Gas Sensors market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Gas Sensors market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
