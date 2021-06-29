Gas Sensors Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026

Gas Sensor usually detects presence of gas in the environment and makes people aware about it by sounding the alarms. These sensors can detect the wide range of gases such as toxic gases, flammable and combustible gases. It is widely used by various industries such as transportation, food & beverage, metals, chemicals, power stations and smart cities. The increasing awareness of people related to the air quality has driven the need for gas sensors in office and homes.

Global gas sensors market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to various initiatives taken by government globally which had increased awareness about refining air quality and stringent supervisory framework about worker’s safety and health.

Gas Sensors market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. By keeping into focus customer requirements, the report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gas sensors market are Honeywell International, MSA, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Industrial Scientific, City Technology Ltd., 3M, Detector Electronics Corporation, Crowcon Detection Instruments, Emerson Electric Co, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Siemens, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, SERVOMAX LIMITED, SICK AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AlphaSense Inc., ABB, MOCON, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, MEMBRAPOR AG, Kimo, Sensidyne, LP, Sensair, SGX Sensortech, Otis Instruments, Inc., Gas Clip Technologies, Blackline Safety Corp., Figaro Engineering Inc., Pem-Tech, Inc., DOD Technologies, Inc. among others.

Segmentation : Global Gas Sensors Market

By Technology

Electrochemical

Photoionization Detectors

Solid State or Metal Oxide Semiconductor

Catalytic

Infrared

Laser

Zirconia

Holographic

Others

By Gas Type

Oxygen

Carbon Monoxide

Carbon Dioxide

Ammonia

Chlorine

Hydrogen Sulfide

Nitrogen Oxides

Volatile Organic Compound

Hydrocarbons (Propane, Butane)

Methane

Hydrogen

By End Use Application

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Medical

Monitoring Concentration of Oxygen in Anesthesia

Oxygen Content of Medical Air Cylinders

Oil & Gas

Upstream

Downstream

Automotive and Transportation

Vehicle Cabin Air Quality Control

Dynamometer Test Cells

Monitoring of Hazardous Gases in Cargo Freight

Food & Beverages

Metals & Chemicals

Coke Ovens

Blast Furnace

Mining

Gases from Blasting

Methane from Coal Beds

Drilling into Stagnant water

Monitoring Blast Furnace Glasses

Consumer Electronics

Smartphones & Tablets

Wearable Devices

Air Purifiers

Power Stations

Smart Cities

Environmental Monitoring

Indoor and Outdoor air quality Monitoring

Building Automation and Domestic application

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Country Level Analysis

The Gas Sensors market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Gas Sensors market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Gas Sensors Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Gas Sensors market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Gas Sensors market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Gas Sensors market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

