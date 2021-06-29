Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2020 With Top Key Players are General Electric Company, Alphabet Inc., Intel Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Microsoft Corporation

Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The Asia Pacific artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 17,797.42 million in 2027 from US$ 622.92 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 50.8% from 2020-2027.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the use of machine-learning algorithms and software to analyze, process and present complex medical and health care data. Artificial intelligence (AI) is field of the computer science that allows machine to do interactive functions similar to humans. The AI allow systems to do activities such as speech recognition, learning, data monitoring, data recording and more. The use of AI technology in healthcare sector decreases high healthcare costs and reduces the work burden on healthcare professionals. It has been widely used to support clinical decisions, improve workflows and predict health outcomes. Thus, wide application of AI in the healthcare sector is likely to propel the growth of the market.

Leading Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market Players: General Electric Company, Alphabet Inc., Intel Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA CORPORATION, Nuance Communications, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Arterys Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc

Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Segmentation

By Component

Software Solution

Hardware

Services

By Application

Robot Assisted Surgery

Virtual Assistants

Administrative Workflow Assistants

Connected Machines

Diagnosis

Clinical Trials

Fraud Detection

