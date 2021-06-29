Heavy-Duty Connector Market Size 2021 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2028

The heavy-duty connector market was valued US$ 1.47 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2.41 Bn by 2027, with a CAGR growth rate of 6.4% in the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

The connector industry plays a crucial role in facilitating seamless connectivity of power, signal, and data between numerous industrial systems, machinery, or components. Moreover, industrial connectors also play a pivotal role in ensuring the continuous operation of industrial systems to ensure uninterrupted industrial production. Among these, the heavy-duty industrial connector is specially designed connector components that are durable as well as suitable for heavy-duty industrial applications. For instance, the heavy-duty connector features reliable connectivity solutions, even when the industrial systems are subjected to extreme mechanical stress, pressure, temperature, dust, and other external environmental conditions. As a result, the heavy-duty connectors (HDC) have profound scope applications across numerous industrial as well as commercial applications that deploy heavy-duty machinery.

Automation is gaining pace in a wide range of industries. With the widening functionality of equipment such as industrial robots, industries are further anticipated to accelerate the adoption of automation. Industries in developing countries, including China, Japan, and South Korea, are highly automating their processes. Also, the increased focus on research and development has led to the development of highly automated equipment and machinery in various industries, especially manufacturing, oil & gas, among others. Thus, with the rising trend of modernization and transformation in various industries, the demand for heavy-duty connectors is expected to grow. The various government initiatives, investments from the private sector, and growing need for the faster and efficient process have offered a huge scope to manufacturers for further increase in the adoption of new technologically advanced components. Furthermore, the increasing demand for components that offer efficient data, signal, or power transmission is expected to fuel the growth of the global heavy-duty connectors market during the forecast period.

The heavy-duty connector market by application is further segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Manufacturing segment of the heavy-duty connector market dominated the application and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2020 – 2027. The manufacturing sectors require heavy duty connectors due to the presence of huge machinery in manufacturing units, production sites, and assembly lines. The heavy duty connectors provide unlimited connection options in the heavy duty industrial housing.

