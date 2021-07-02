Automotive Telematics Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Business Scenario, Product, Technology, Share and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The Global Automotive Telematics Market is projected to reach USD 415.93 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research.

The latest industry intelligence research on the Automotive Telematics market offers a repository of valuable data on the size, share, and growth rate of the Automotive Telematics market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Importantly, examination of various facets of the industry including but not limited to production volume, product sales, demand and supply assessment and forecast for the period, 2020 – 2027 aim at offering business owners a competitive edge over their rivals. The study further conducts a qualitative evaluation of various driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period.

Key participants include Trimble Inc., Omnitracs, Verizon, I.D.Systems Inc., Masternaut Limited, Airbiquity Inc., TomTom Telematics B.V, Harman International Industries, Inc., MiX Telematics, Teletrac Navman, and Cartrack.

The North American region is a dominant telematics market and is anticipated to witness significant gains on account of growing demand for luxury vehicles throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico The Asia Pacific region held a significant portion of the market in 2019 ideally because of the presence of a wide variety of vehicle fleet and even higher rate of adoption of automotive telematics across countries namely India and China.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Asset/Fleet Management

Navigation and Location Based System

Infotainment System

Insurance Telematics

Safety and Security

V2X

Connectivity Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Embedded

Integrated Smartphones

Tethered

Park Assist System

Lane Departure Warning System

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Autonomous Emergency Braking System

Blind Spot Detection

Others

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Automotive Telematics market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Automotive Telematics market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Automotive Telematics Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Automotive Telematics Market Definition

1.2. Automotive Telematics Market Research Scope

1.3. Automotive Telematics Market Methodology

1.4. Automotive Telematics Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Automotive Telematics Market Key Insights

Continued…