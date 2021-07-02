Precision Irrigation Market Worldwide Share, Recent Trends, Business Overview, Application, Types, Future Growth and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The global Precision Irrigation Market will be worth USD 20.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The report analyzes the leading players of the global Precision Irrigation market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Precision Irrigation market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Precision Irrigation market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Precision Irrigation market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Israel based irrigation solutions supplier Rivulis opened a manufacturing plant in Guanajuato, Central Mexico. The company announced that it is expanding its global footprint with the establishment of the new manufacturing plant. The new plant is set to become the largest manufacturing site for drip irrigation in the Americas.

The drip irrigation segment held the largest market share of 48.8% in 2019 as it helps in the conservation of water and prevents the nutrient loss of the plants.

The agricultural segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period as the open fields and greenhouses increasingly adopt the precision irrigation system in order to increase crop productivity.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing government initiatives to adopt modern agricultural techniques. Moreover, in 2020, Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of drip irrigation.

Key participants include The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Valmont Industries Inc., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., and Nelson Irrigation Corporation, among others.

Important Points Mentioned in the Precision Irrigation Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years’ sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sprinkler Irrigation

Drip Irrigation

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agricultural (open field, greenhouses)

Non-Agricultural (Golf Courses, Residential, sports ground, Turf & Landscapes, Forestry)

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Precision Irrigation market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Precision Irrigation market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Precision Irrigation market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Precision Irrigation Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Precision Irrigation Market Definition

1.2. Precision Irrigation Market Research Scope

1.3. Precision Irrigation Market Methodology

1.4. Precision Irrigation Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Precision Irrigation Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Precision Irrigation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Precision Irrigation Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Precision Irrigation Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Precision Irrigation Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Precision Irrigation Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Precision Irrigation Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…