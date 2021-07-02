Battery Monitoring System Market Technology, Demand, Future Growth, Applications, Types, Analysis, Insights and Forecasts 2028

The global battery monitoring system market size is expected to reach USD 13.40 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries. The report offers clear indications how the Battery Monitoring System market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities in the years to come. Critical aspects including the growing requirement, demand and supply status, customer preference, distribution channels and others are presented through resources such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2020, Texas Instruments Incorporated unveiled its wireless battery management system for electric vehicles, which combines with ASIL-D requirements, thereby reducing design complexity and cost.

Wired segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. The cost-effectiveness of wired battery monitoring systems in comparison to wireless battery monitoring systems is a key factor contributing to increasing demand and utilization.

Hardware segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The easy to use and easy to set up advantages offered by the hardware components are expected to increase demand across automotive and telecommunications sectors.

Lithium-Ion based segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the battery monitoring system market in 2020. Increasing deployment of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles owing to lightweight and high-energy density solutions is expected to boost growth in demand from the automotive sector.

Automotive segment accounted for a relatively larger revenue share in the global battery monitoring system market in 2020. Rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to increase utilization of battery monitoring systems in vehicles.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global battery monitoring system market in 2020. Presence of major players in the region such as Benchmark Electronics, Inc., NDSL, Texas Instruments Incorporated, BatteryDAQ, Eagle Eye Power Solutions, LLC, and General Electric is expected to boost growth of the battery monitoring system market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Benchmark Electronics Inc., NDSL, Texas Instruments Incorporated, PowerShield, BatteryDAQ, Eagle Eye Power Solutions, LL

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the Battery Monitoring System market based on Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Wired

Wireless

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Hardware

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion Based

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Telecommunication

Industries

Energy

Others

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Battery Monitoring System market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Battery Monitoring System market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Battery Monitoring System market growth worldwide?

Read [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-monitoring-system-market

