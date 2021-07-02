Decoy Flares Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis, Applications, Segmentation and Forecasts 2027

The Decoy Flares Market is expected to grow from US$ 1,172.84 million in 2019 to US$ 3,547.07 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2020 to 2027.

In response to the international disputes over the last few years, many nations take measures to improve and capitalize their defense status. There has been evolution in threats from the conventional land-based force to hybrid warfare. To address security threats and tackle terrorism, governments of several nations have already started increasing their defense budgets.

Until the outbreak, the aerospace industry was experiencing substantial growth in terms of production and services, despite huge backlogs from the aircraft manufacturers. However, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the reduction in the manufacturing volumes of aircraft per model, along with the receding of the production of various defense equipment, weaponry, and countermeasure products. The decline in production volumes is majorly attributed to human movement restrictions, which led the aircraft and other defense product manufacturers to operate with a limited workforce

Leading Players of Decoy Flares Market:

Armtec Defense Technologies

Chemring Group PLC

TARA Aerospace AD

TransDigm Group Incorporated

Elbit Systems Ltd.

LACROIX

Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation

Mil-Spec Industries Corporation

Decoy Flares market Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Decoy Flares market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Decoy Flares market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

