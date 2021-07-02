Congenital Factor VII Deficiency Treatment Market Analysis Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, By Covid-19 Impact, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2028

The global congenital factor VII deficiency treatment market is likely to gain impetus from the ever-increasing awareness, as well as research and development activities worldwide. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Congenital Factor VII Deficiency Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment (Recombinant factor VIIa (rFVIIa), Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions thatNovoSeven, a coagulation Factor VIIa recombinant produced by Novo Nordisk A/S is the only product that has been approved by the FDA in 2019 for treating this disorder.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Utilization of Innovative Therapeutics to Propel Growth

The rising number of awareness campaigns regarding the occurrences of rare bleeding disorders, coupled with the increasing product launches by reputed companies would affect the positively during the forthcoming years. Additionally, the increasing adoption of state-of-the-art therapeuticson account of the rising efficiency of approved product offerings is projected to contribute to the congenital factor VII deficiency treatment market growth. Novo Nordisk A/S stated that at least 1 out of 500,000 male and female patientslive with this disorder. However, non-diagnosis and underreporting of patients may hamper growth.

Segment-

High Preference to Drive Growth of Recombinant Factor VIIa (rFVIIa) Segment

Based on treatment, the market is segregated into recombinant factor VIIa (rFVIIa) and others. The recombinant factor VIIa (rFVIIa) segment is set to dominate in terms of congenital factor VII deficiency treatment market share in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing preference for this treatment option by many clinics worldwide.

Regional Analysis-

Evolution of Healthcare Infrastructure to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In terms of geography, the market is grouped into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Out of these, North America is anticipated to grow exponentially because of the rising awareness programs, as well as higher adoption of unique therapeutics in this region. In Europe, the market would grow significantly as 1 out of 300,000 people suffer from this condition.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to showcase considerable growth backed by rising disposable income and evolution of healthcare infrastructure. In the Middle East & Africa and Latin America, the market is likely to grow gradually because of the unmet needs of the masses for cure.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Conduct R&D Activities to Gain Competitive Edge

The market houses numerous companies that are currently working persistently togain the maximum share and surge their sales. They are doing so by conducting various studies for developing new drugs to treat this rare condition. Below are two of the key industry developments:

March 2017 : AryoGen Pharmed Co., a biopharmaceutical company based in Iran, conducted a single-dose,randomized, cross-over, and multicentre study to compare NovoSeven with thepharmacokinetics (PK) of biosimilar eptacog alfa. It was done in 24 patients with inherited coagulation factor VII (FVII) deficiency. The study is estimated to be done by July 2020.

: AryoGen Pharmed Co., a biopharmaceutical company based in Iran, conducted a single-dose,randomized, cross-over, and multicentre study to compare NovoSeven with thepharmacokinetics (PK) of biosimilar eptacog alfa. It was done in 24 patients with inherited coagulation factor VII (FVII) deficiency. The study is estimated to be done by July 2020. January 2017: Novo Nordisk A/S conducted a global study to describe the outcomes and modalities of prophylaxis, surgery, and bleeding episodes in patients withcongenital factor VII deficiency. The study would also examine the presence or appearance of inhibiting antibodies.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides a list of all the organizations present in the congenital factor VII deficiency treatment market. They are as follows:

CSL

Biogen

Novo Nordisk A/S

Other key market players

