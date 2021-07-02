Enhanced Oil Recovery Market In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast 2021-2027

The global enhanced oil recovery market size is projected to reach USD 20.06 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Increasing requirement for advanced oil recovery technologies around the world is expected to be the key growth driver for this market, as per the new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Thermal Injection, Gas Injection, and Chemical Injection), By Application (Onshore and Offshore), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Enhanced oil recovery (EOR), or tertiary recovery, is a technique that is deployed to increase oil production at a well-site. EOR mechanism is utilized to retrieve oil that primary and secondary extraction methods have been unable to retrieve. According to the US Department of Energy (DoE), EOR technology can lead to an increase in oil production between 30% and 60% of a reservoir’s original oil capacity. The technology features three main categories, namely, thermal recovery, gas injection, and chemical injection. Of these, the gas injection technique, involving pushing of CO2 in wellbores, has been found to be particularly successful, especially in North America, and is slated to lead the enhanced oil recovery market trends in the coming years.

The EOR market report states that the value of the market stood at USD 15.77 billion in 2019. The other highlights of the report include:

Targeted analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the market;

In-depth study of the factors and trends shaping the market;

Comprehensive evaluation of the regional dynamics influencing the market; and

Thorough profiling of and research into the key market players and their strategies.

Top Players Overview:

Some of the leading players operating in the global Enhanced Oil Recovery market include;

Chevron

Total

ExxonMobil

Petrobras

Conoco Phillips

Equinor

Husky Energy

Cenovus Energy

PDVSA

Imperial Oil

Gazprom

China National Petroleum Corporation

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Occidental Petroleum

The rising instability in crude oil prices is expected to positively impact the growth of the Enhanced Oil Recovery Market. Rising privatization and relaxation in the FDI norms are factors enabling growth in the market. Also, governments are heavily investing in power projects, which in turn, may fuel demand for energy and power plants across the globe.

Industry Developments:

July 2019: The Office of Fossil Energy under the US Department of Energy announced that it has selected five projects that will receive federal funding amounting to USD 39.9 million. This funding will be directed towards R&D in advancing the EOR technology in conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

The Office of Fossil Energy under the US Department of Energy announced that it has selected five projects that will receive federal funding amounting to USD 39.9 million. This funding will be directed towards R&D in advancing the EOR technology in conventional and unconventional reservoirs. July 2019: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) signed a MoU for implementing CO2-based EOR in the Koyali refinery operated by IOCL. The two companies aim at reducing India’s carbon footprint and elevating its domestic production simultaneously.

