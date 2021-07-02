Latent TB Detection Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By BioMeriux S.A., Roche Ltd., ARKRAY, Abbott, Oxford Immunotec Ltd, Lionex GmbH

The latent TB detection market is expected to reach US$ 1,684.86 million in 2027 from US$ 1,131.82 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020-2027.

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of tuberculosis and government initiatives to promote tuberculosis detection. However, multidrug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) is likely to hamper the growth of the Latent TB Detection market to a certain extent.

Major Players in Latent TB Detection Market Report Include:

QIAGEN

BioMeriux S.A.

Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.

BD

ARKRAY, Inc.

Abbott

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

Oxford Immunotec Ltd

Lionex GmbH

LATENT TB DETECTION MARKET SEGMENTATION

Latent TB Detection Market– by Test

Tuberculin Skin Test (TST)

Interferon Gamma Released Assay (IGRA)

Latent TB Detection Market– by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Laboratories

Others

Geographically World Latent TB Detection Market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and South and Central America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Latent TB Detection Market will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Latent TB Detection Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market & substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)

