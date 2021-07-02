Nasal delivery devices Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Neurelis

The nasal delivery devices market is expected to reach US$ 95,676.62 million by 2027 from US$ 58,502.18 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Major Players in Nasal delivery devices Market Report Include:

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc

BD

Sanofi

Merck & Co., Inc.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Novartis AG

Reddy’s Laboratories

Neurelis, Inc

NASAL DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

Nasal Delivery Devices Market – By Drug Type

Anaesthetics

Antibiotics

Pain Relief Drugs

Calcium Supplements

Vasoconstrictors

Antihistamines

Others

Nasal Delivery Devices Market – By Delivery Technologies

Spray

Nebulizers

Inhalers

Others

Nasal Delivery Devices Market – By End User

Home Care Settings

Hospitals

Clinics

Nasal drug delivery is one of the most preferred drug delivery routes among patients as well as healthcare providers. This can majorly be attributed to the noninvasive nature of this route of delivery and greater drug absorbability through the nasal route. In addition, the nasal route offers a less hostile environment for drugs compared to the gastrointestinal route, thereby enabling better absorption of the drug. The easy administration of these drugs plays a crucial role in improving the compliance to drug therapies among patients, which in turn drives patient outcomes. Considering these factors, the preference for nasal drug delivery is increasing among patients as well as healthcare providers. Being highly vascular, nasal cavity enhances the drug absorption resulting in rapid action. The World Health Organization (WHO) has specific guidelines for manufacturers, which outlines all necessary requirements for the adoption of new nasal delivery devices with a single-use delivery system. Thus, nasal drug delivery, unlike other routes of drug delivery, does not require stringent sterile methods for administering drugs into the body. Thus, the high preference for nasal drug delivery among patients and health care providers, due to the growing awareness regarding its benefits, is driving the market growth.

Geographically World Nasal delivery devices Market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and South and Central America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Nasal delivery devices Market will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Nasal delivery devices Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

