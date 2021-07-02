You are Here
Enterprise Application Integration Market 2021: Leading Countries, Market Size, Challenges, Five Forces Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Forecast to 2024

Enterprise Application Integration

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Enterprise Application Integration market” and its expanding nature. The Enterprise Application Integration market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The enterprise application integration market was valued at USD 5.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.93 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 16.32%, over the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The trend of cloud application in IT will drive the enterprise application integration market in the forecast period.
  • – Integration handles normalization and transformation, to ensure that an application sends or receives data in a compatible format. Integration also handles the workflow or orchestration of automated multistep requests, which require coordinated interactions across applications, back-end services, and data stores.
  • – The market studied has witnessed collaborations of software vendors with solution providers, to overcome their limitation of differentiation and provide more value to their customers. This is made possible by extending their products’ integration abilities, which aids the development of homogenous infrastructure and tools that amend integration, broad monitoring, and logging systems. Further, partnerships with mega-cloud vendors are also expected to offer the market players an advantage, in terms of pricing negotiations.
  • – Since there is a massive increase in databases by the organisations there will be an increase in real-time data access and management.
  • – The major challenge that this market will face is the availability of open source software. That means the copyright holder doesn’t grant permission to study, edit and distribute the software to anyone.

    Key Manufacturers

  • IBM Corporation
  • Fujitsu Ltd
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • MuleSoft Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Software AG
  • Tibco Software Inc.
  • Hewlett-Packard Company

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Enterprise Application Integration market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Enterprise Application Integration market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Enterprise Application Integration market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Enterprise application integration software refers to server software, hardware, or virtual appliances installed on-premise inside a data center, or offered in a public or private cloud, which acts as a middleware to integrate applications.

    TOC of Enterprise Application Integration Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Enterprise Application Integration market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Enterprise Application Integration Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Enterprise Application Integration market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Enterprise Application Integration market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Enterprise Application Integration market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Enterprise Application Integration market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Enterprise Application Integration market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Adoption of Cloud in IT and Telecom Drives the Enterprise Application Integration Market

    – The demand for EAI solutions in the IT industry is majorly driven by the adoption of cloud platforms, which is expected to drive the demand for EAI solutions, in the segment. IT majors have grown to become some of the most valuable firms, in their respective countries. Thus, to maintain the competitive edge, they are also shifting toward cloud deployment.
    – The telecom sector is facing a mode of flux, due to rapidly developing technologies, growing demand, diversity in client base, demand for current products and services at cheaper prices, and the merging of multiple industries, like cable and satellite, with established telecoms. Thus, the adoption of EAI is expected to enable CSPs (cloud service providers) to maintain and manage diverse systems and applications across multiple functions, by allowing them to accomplish logical business process integration, among various disparate application systems.
    – The adoption of cloud platforms also serves as a way to integrate various applications, facilitate new and expanded channels, manage costs, manage private cloud, improve access to client data, and other better services.

    North America to Account for Significant Market Share

    – North America is both the largest and fastest growing market for Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) solutions, globally. The region has a high rate of adoption from almost all the end-user segments in the region, especially contributed by the demand from the United States.
    – E-commerce sector is also one of the primary sources of demand for EAI solutions. The region was responsible for more than 20% of the total global retail e-commerce sales in 2017. EAI solutions are increasingly being used to connect the backend systems of e-commerce websites to facilitate quick decision making and ensure the ready availability of data.
    – With the advent of Industry 4.0 policies and the US targeting to bring back production establishments into the country, there has been a considerable increase in usage of EAI solutions in the manufacturing sector as well.
    – Further, stable banking and financial sector in, both the and Canada due to recovering oil and gas sector, a primary contributor to the region’s economy, BFSI sector is increasingly tending toward quality digital services with the help of EAI solutions.

    Study objectives of Enterprise Application Integration Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Enterprise Application Integration market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Enterprise Application Integration market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Enterprise Application Integration market trends that influence the global Enterprise Application Integration market

    Detailed TOC of Enterprise Application Integration Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increasing Demand For Real-Data Access and Management
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Availability of Open Source Software
    4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Deployment Type
    5.1.1 On-premise
    5.1.2 Cloud
    5.1.3 Hybrid
    5.2 By Organisation Size
    5.2.1 Large Enterprises
    5.2.2 Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises
    5.3 By End-user Industry
    5.3.1 BFSI
    5.3.2 IT and Telecom
    5.3.3 Manufacturing
    5.3.4 Healthcare
    5.3.5 Retail
    5.3.6 Government
    5.3.7 Other End-user Industries
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Latin America
    5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 IBM Corporation
    6.1.2 Fujitsu Ltd
    6.1.3 Microsoft Corporation
    6.1.4 MuleSoft Inc.
    6.1.5 Oracle Corporation
    6.1.6 SAP SE
    6.1.7 Software AG
    6.1.8 Tibco Software Inc.
    6.1.9 Hewlett-Packard Company

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

