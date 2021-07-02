Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Shares & Forecast by 2024 – Market Size, Type, Manufacturers, Application, Industry Analysis by Geographical Regions

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market” and its expanding nature. The Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market players

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Production of Autonomous Vehicles to Drive the Market Growth

– Due to future autonomous vehicle penetration, developers working on autonomous vehicles have to face various and increasingly complex challenges, and consequently need to reevaluate their current processes and toolsets.

– Fully-functional autonomous driving systems will require some of the most complex software implementations that carmakers have ever faced combining a variety of data feeds (e.g. information from sensors, traffic data from the cloud, data coming from other vehicles or infrastructure), and tying it all into the vehicle’s electronic and mechanical components to create a network of onboard systems that all work together reliably without user input or correction.

– Integrated ALM (Application Lifecycle Management) and product development platforms such as codeBeamer ALM will be instrumental in modernizing development processes in order to tackle the challenges introduced by increasing product complexity, and the growing reliance of products on sophisticated software applications in autonomous vehicle sector.

– The increasing use of digital manufacturing and rising integration of IoT in producing autonomous cars is one of the key trends that is expected to drive PLM software market in the automotive sector, during the forecast period. Tesla has integrated ENOVIA (cPDM software) and CATIA (CAD software) with DELMIA to simulate the manufacturing facility and process in the manufacturing of its model.

– Siemens PLM Software offers a full set of autonomous vehicle solutions for all key technical domains from chip design to full vehicle validation. NX is one of the company’s strongest CAD tools, helping clients run their product designing activities on the software.

North America to Account for a Significant Share

– North America’s strong financial position enables it to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies which have provided a competitive edge in the market. Moreover, the region has the presence of several major product lifecycle management software vendors, such as IBM Corp. (United States), PTC Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), and hence, there is a strong competition among the players.

– The automotive sector is growing at a significant rate in North America. As the economic growth of the region has a direct impact on the sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, PLM software is mainly used in the product development stage, which starts long before manufacturing begins in the automotive industry. It ensures advanced safety features, electronics, and embedded software content in vehicles.

– For instance, America Makes (a leading and collaborative partner in additive manufacturing (AM)/3D printing (3DP) technology and workforce development) chose to migrate to AWS and use the Siemens PLM Teamcenter solution for its digital storefront. America Makes has saved around USD 30 million compared to building an in-house solution, which has helped in creating new solution, by which it is helping in growing the PLM software market.

Study objectives of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market trends that influence the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market

Detailed TOC of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Adoption of Digitalization to Improve the Production

4.3.2 Introduction of Cloud Technology to Consolidate the Information

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Interoperability Among Dissimilar Product Versions

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type of Solution

6.1.1 CAX

6.1.2 Discrete PLM

6.1.3 Process PLM

6.2 By End User

6.2.1 Retail

6.2.2 High-tech Electronics

6.2.3 Aerospace and Defense

6.2.4 Automotive

6.2.5 Other End Users

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

7.1.2 Dassault Systemes Deutschland GmbH

7.1.3 Autodesk Inc.

7.1.4 PTC Inc.

7.1.5 SAP SE

7.1.6 ANSYS Germany GmbH

7.1.7 Oracle Corporation

7.1.8 Aras Corporation

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

