Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Shares & Forecast by 2024 – Market Size, Type, Manufacturers, Application, Industry Analysis by Geographical Regions

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Application across the IT Sector
– The cloud-based disaster recovery solutions found various application, of which, the most significant is the inherent benefit of flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based disaster recovery leads to faster data recovery, and hence, attains the recovery goals of the company.
– With an increase in the adoption of hybrid cloud, SMEs have found various benefits to protect them from certain disasters. The adoption of hybrid cloud disaster recovery by businesses helps eliminate the need for a secondary disaster recovery site. Moreover, the hybrid cloud also reduces the expenses and complexities of managing and maintaining a system.
The is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share
– Enterprises across the have been early adopters of software to manage business operations and customer care. SAP, a market leader in enterprise application solutions, reported that the accounted for EUR 7.1 billion of its overall sales. Canada has benefitted from being the neighboring nation as many businesses in the country serve the demands generated in United States-based industries.
– With the rising number of SMEs, the data center market in the country has witnessed a healthy growth. Further, due to exponential growth in data generation volume, a shift of data has been observed, from private servers to cloud networks. This trend entails resilient and reliable backup, and recovery solutions, as disruption of services is resulting in huge losses for the service providers.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market trends that influence the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market
Detailed TOC of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Applications through Cloud-based Disaster Recovery
4.3.2 Reducing Operational Cost and Fast Recovery of Data
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Complexity of Deployment and in Setting Terms
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Technology Snapshot
4.6.1 Fully Managed
4.6.2 Assisted
4.6.3 Self-Service
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By End-user Vertical
5.1.1 BFSI
5.1.2 IT
5.1.3 Government
5.1.4 Healthcare
5.1.5 Other End-user Verticals
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 iLand Internet Solutions Corporation
6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.3 Recovery Point Systems Inc.
6.1.4 Bluelock LLC
6.1.5 TierPoint LLC
6.1.6 IBM Corporation
6.1.7 Sungard Availability Services LP
6.1.8 C&W Business Ltd.
6.1.9 Expedient Holdings USA LLC
6.1.10 BIOS Middle East Group
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14275359
