Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market Detailed Research Report (2021-2027) | Size, Share Growth, Trends, Supply, Demand and Forecast

The global antimicrobial hospital curtains market is expected to gain traction from the increasing need to prevent contaminationin healthcare facilities that occur because ofsuperbugs,a type of multidrug-resistant organisms. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Polypropylene, Polyester, Others), By Usability (Disposable,Reusable), By End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that several institutions, such as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommend using antimicrobial hospital curtains to eliminate the outbreak of harmful microbes.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic is causing uproar in a wide range of industries owing to the complete shutdown of operations. Some of them have also started to lay off workers as they are facing a severe economic crisis. Until a vaccine is discovered, we are unsure of the upcoming situations. Our reports are specially created to help you protect your businesses in the ‘new normal.’

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/antimicrobial-hospital-curtains-market-102485

What Does This Report Contain?

Analysis & forecast of the global market on a regional level.

Historic, current, and estimated market sizes.

Restraining &driving factors, as well as their impact on the demand.

An in-depth study of opportunities available in the market.

Request Sample Copy:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/antimicrobial-hospital-curtains-market-102485

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Concerns of Microbial Transmissionto Bolster Growth

Antimicrobial hospital curtains are experiencing more popularity because of the increasing concerns of microbial transmission. Besides, the rising need for lowering maintenance costs in hospitals would also contribute to the market growth. Also, in the emerging economies, there is alack of isolated rooms for patients. Coupled with this, the introduction of numerous reusable antimicrobial curtains and clothes would propel the antimicrobial hospital curtains market growth during the forthcoming years.

TheWorld Health Organization (WHO) mentioned that in 2002, approximately 8.7% of patients suffered from hospital acquired infections worldwide. Apart from that, the availability of disposable antimicrobial hospital curtains is a major growth driver as they don’t require laundering services. This helps in reducing cost. They also possess beneficial properties, such as lightweight, flame-retardant sanctions, easy installation, and recyclable nature. However, lack of awareness about the products in the developing economies may hamper growth.

Regional Analysis-

Presence of Prominent Companies to Favor Growth in North America

North America is projected to dominate in the near future by holding the largest antimicrobial hospital curtains market share. This growth is attributable to the increasing awareness programs about the usage of these products in the U.S. Coupled with this, the presence of renowned companies in the region would augment growth.

Europe, on the other hand, is expected to remain in the second position owing to the ongoing research activities in the field of antimicrobial textiles, as well as the presence of aninnovativehealthcare infrastructurein the region. Asia Pacific would exhibit significant growth in the coming years fueled by the emergence of antibiotic-resistant microbes, high per capita income, and increasing population in the region. These factors would further aid in surging the demand for antimicrobial hospital curtains in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players ConductResearch & Development Activities to Create Unique Products

The market consists of a handful of companies that are conducting extensive research and development activities to create novel antimicrobial hospital curtains. Some of them are also participating in mergers & acquisitions, as well as partnerships to intensify competition. Below is a notable industry development:

September 2019: Endurocide Limited, a provider of environmentally friendly infection control products, published thesuccessful testingresults forstandard Endurocide sporicidal and antimicrobial curtains against candida and measles virus.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the antimicrobial hospital curtains manufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Endurocide Limited

Anglome

Elers Medical

RD Plast

Hospital Curtain Solutions, Inc.

Hangzhou Xiang Jun Textile Flame Retardant Technology

Other key market players

For any enquiries, please click here.

TRENDING TOPICS @ Fortune Business Insights™

Sterilization Wraps Market 2021-2027 | Size, Share Growth, Trends, Statistics, COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast

Adhesive Bandages Market 2021-2027 | Size, Share Growth, Trends, Statistics, COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast

Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market 2021-2027 | Size, Share Growth, Trends, Statistics, COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.