Europe RTLS for Healthcare Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2020 With Top Key Players are Centrak, IMPINJ, Intelligent Insites, Hewlett Packard, Enterprise Development LP (Aruba)

The Europe RTLS for Healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 1,374.57 Mn by 2027 from US$ 326.03 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2019 to 2027.

The Europe RTLS for Healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 1,374.57 Mn by 2027 from US$ 326.03 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Majority of healthcare startups are trying to address the critical issues by applying advanced and innovative technologies and services. There are lot of healthcare startups in developing markets are launching their products and services related to RTLS systems. They have been giving tough competition to the existing players. Moreover, companies are providing innovative and customized RTLS solutions for all different sectors and this has increased the market competition.

Leading Europe RTLS for Healthcare market Players: Centrak, IMPINJ, Intelligent Insites, Hewlett Packard, Enterprise Development LP (Aruba), Midmark Corporation, Sanitag, Sonitor Technologies, Stanley Healthcare, Teletracking Technologies, Inc., Zebra technology Cor.

Europe RTLS for Healthcare market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Europe RTLS for Healthcare Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Europe RTLS for Healthcare Market Segmentation

By Technology

RFID

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

GPS

UWB

Others

By Facility Type

Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Senior Living Centers

By Application

Inventory and Asset Tracking

Patient and Staff Tracking

Access Control and Security

Environment Monitoring

Supply Chain Management and Operation Automation

Others

