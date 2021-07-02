Europe Data Center Construction Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2020 With Top Key Players are AECOM INC., ARUP, CAP INGELEC SAS, ISG PLC, JACOBS, JOHN SISK & SON

Europe Data Center Construction Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The Europe Data Center Construction Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11.0 Bn in 2018 end and is expected to touch a figure of nearly US$ 20.1 Bn by 2027 end representing a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

Strength of Europe economy and rising demand for cloud computing in the region are major factors primarily driving the demand for data center services in Europe. The demand is primarily full filled by the co-location service providers that holds the larger share of the market in Europe. Increasing user needs such as predictive analytics, storage requirements and fast data processing are some of the applications of data center.

Leading Europe Data Center Construction market Players: AECOM INC., ARUP, CAP INGELEC SAS, ISG PLC, JACOBS, JOHN SISK & SON, JONES ENGINEERING GROUP, MACE GROUP, MERCURY ENGINEERING, SKANSKA, STRUCTURETONE

Europe Data Center Construction market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Europe Data Center Construction market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Europe Data Center Construction market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Europe Data Center Construction Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Europe Data Center Construction Market Segmentation

Europe Data Center Construction Market – By Tier Standard

Tier 1 & 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

Europe Data Center Construction Market – By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Telecom Media & Entertainment

Technology

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Others

