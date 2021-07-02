Image Recognition in CPG Market Segmentation, Major Players, Applications and Analysis 2021-2028

Summary:

The Image Recognition in CPG Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Image Recognition in CPG Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Image recognition technology, power-driven by machine learning, has been surrounded in several fields, such as self-driving vehicles, automated image organization of visual websites, and face identification on social networking websites. One of the most general image identification applications is social media monitoring, as visual analytics and visual listening are the essential factors of digital marketing.

The necessity for efficient and profitable retail execution processes with adherence to compliance standards is one of the major factors driving the growth of image recognition in the CPG market. Moreover, the integration of AI with image recognition solutions in the CPG industry to improve store performance is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key image recognition in CPG market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

IBM

Google

Qualcomm

Microsoft

AWS

Trax

Catchoom

Slyce

LTU Tech

Imagga

