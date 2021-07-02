Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.5% During The Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Molded Pulp Packaging Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the molded pulp packaging market was valued at US$ 3.30 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Growing demand for eco-friendly packaging worldwide will drive the demand for Molded Pulp Packaging Market”

Growing demand for recyclable material and eco-friendly packaging solutions around the world are the major factors for the growing demand of molded pulp packaging solutions worldwide. The surge in demand for molded pulp packaging from emerging markets such as India, China, Brazil, and others is another major factor projected to enhance the global molded pulp packaging market over the forecast period. The surge in a ban on single-use plastic coupled with the growing demand for reusable & sustainable packaging solutions are further projected to drive the global market in the years to come. The growing use of molded pulp packaging solutions in numerous industries such as food & beverages, electronics, healthcare, and others are anticipated to drive the market growth throughout the forecast period. In 2018, Asia Pacific had the highest share in the global market and projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Industrial Developments

In February 2020, Brodrene Hartmann A/S entered into an agreement to acquire molded fiber packaging provider Mohan Fibre Products Pvt. Ltd. With the acquisition of Mohan Fibre Products Pvt. Ltd., Brodrene Hartmann A/S to enhance their geographical presence in the Asia Pacific.

Key Market Movements:

Worldwide, the molded pulp packaging market is increasing at a CAGR of 4.5% in terms of revenue for the projected period from 2019 to 2027

In 2018, Asia Pacific dominated the global molded pulp packaging market owing to growing demand from emerging nations and growing healthcare, electronics, and food packaging industry in the region. Growing convenient and healthy packaging concern is another factor projected to drive the global market

In 2018, North America has a substantial share in the global molded pulp packaging market. Rising plastic recycling and an increase in the use of substantial packaging in the healthcare industry across the region are some major factors for a substantial share of the region.

Based on end-use, the food packaging has the highest share in the market in 2018 owing to increased manufacturer’s focus on sustainable packaging along with the rising availability of thermoformed and processed molded pulp products.

Acquisitions and enhanced geographical presence are anticipated to be the key strategies

The Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Source Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Molded Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Product Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End-use (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the molded pulp packaging research market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for molded pulp packaging research?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the molded pulp packaging research market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global molded pulp packaging research market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the molded pulp packaging research market worldwide?

