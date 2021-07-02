Global Oil & Gas Fittings Market Projected to Grow At a CAGR of 3.3% during the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Oil & Gas Fittings Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the Oil & Gas Fittings market was valued at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 1.5 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.3% throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Increasing oil & gas exploration activities will spur revenue growth during the forecast period”

The global oil & gas fittings is gaining momentum from the growing demand for stainless steel during the years to come. The increasing oil & gas exploration activities across the globe coupled with rising production & consumption of oil are factors proliferating the demand of the oil & gas fittings market. In addition, macroeconomic variables such as the rising number of new oil and gas pipeline contracts, pipes, valves, and fittings (PVC) contracts are some of the other key factors bolstering the growth of the oil and gas fittings market. Additionally, rising investments in refinery up-gradation projects and rapid replacement activities are factors further boosting the demand of the oil & gas fittings market. The global oil and gas fittings market is considerably consolidated with very few players holding prominent shares of the market as this market is highly fragmented and competitive.

Industrial Developments

In April 2019, US Based Anvil International has come up with an agreement with Smith-Cooper International to merge. Post-merger process, it is forecasted that the company will make an offering of a more comprehensive product portfolio for local, national, and international distributors across the North America region.

Key Market Movements

In 2018, the global paper bags market was valued at US$ 1.2 Bn and is projected to grow to US$ 1.5 Bn by 2027 expanding at a CAGR of 3.3%.

Based on material type, the market is classified into carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steel, fiberglass, composite, and others.

Out of these stainless steel, the segment is leading the market with a major contribution in the revenue share. This can be associated with increasing adoption and application of the material for different purposes.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand with the highest growth rate during the years to come. This can be associated with the rising trade activities in the region coupled with increasing oil drilling activities

List of Companies Covered:

Castrol

Exxon Mobil

Dow Corning Ltd.

Chevron Corporation

Lukeoil

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Sinopec Corporation

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Petronas

The Global Oil And Gas Fittings Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Product Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Material Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Operation Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on the report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the oil and gas fittings market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for oil and gas fittings?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the oil and gas fittings market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global oil and gas fittings market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the oil and gas fittings market worldwide?

