Global Grease Market Projected to Grow At a CAGR of 3.5% during the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Grease Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the Grease market was valued at US$ 1.9 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 2.3 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.5% throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Increasing demand for grease in end-use industries will spur revenue growth during the forecast period”

The increasing demand for grease in the construction industry, growing usage of high-performance greases are factors propelling the demand of the grease market. The grease industry is highly fragmented and organizations are coming up with new products. For instance, the emergence of bio-based grease will create opportunities for the proliferation of the overall grease market. Asia-Pacific leads the grease market followed by North America and Europe because of the increased request from the end-use industries. The key factors that drive the grease market is the expanded interest of metallic thickener from the end-users, rapid development in the automobile industry, and technological enhancements in the quality. However, factors including exchange rate fluctuations, R&D in developing self-lubricating equipment, and unavailability of raw materials are anticipated to hinder the grease market growth during the years to come.

Industrial Developments

In June 2017, Exxon Mobil expanded its production capacity of grease by setting up a new factory in Singapore. The expansion of the Jurong lubricant plant further strengthens the company’s manufacturing capabilities and its ability to meet the growing demand for grease and synthetic lubricant products in the Asia Pacific region

Key Market Movements

Based on end-use, the market is classified into Heavy Equipment, Power Generation, Automotive & Transportation, Food & Beverage, Chemical Manufacturing, Metal Working & Metallurgy, and Others.

Out of these automotive and transportation segment is leading the market with a major contribution to the revenue share. This can be associated with rapidly increasing sales of automotive in the Asia Pacific region.

In 2018, Asia Pacific dominated the global grease market. This can be associated with the rapidly rising end-use industries including automotive, construction, food & beverage among others.

List of Companies Covered:

Castrol

Exxon Mobil

Dow Corning Ltd.

Chevron Corporation

Lukeoil

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Sinopec Corporation

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Petronas

The Global Grease Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Thickener Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End-use Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the grease research market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for grease research?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the grease research market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global grease research market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the grease research market worldwide?

