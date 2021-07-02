Global Location Intelligence Market Garnered US$ 9.22 Bn in the year 2018

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “Location Intelligence Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2019 -2027”, the location intelligence market was valued at US$ 9.22 Bn in the year 2018 and expected to reach US$ 36.68 Bn by the year 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Increasing Application of Analytical Tools and Spatial Data expected to boost the demand for Location Intelligence during the Forecast Period”

Location intelligence is used to collect data generated via the Internet of Things (IoT) devices and geographic information system embedded devices. This helps businesses to recognize consumer trends & behavior and generate insights that support businesses to find opportunities for expansion. Moreover, increasing investments from companies in various sectors for analytical solutions is one of the factors that drive market growth. However, cyber-attack may affect stored data which led to privacy concerns. The aforementioned factors have critically impacted the overall location intelligence market growth in the recent past. Strategic initiatives and technological investments in this field are some of the factors that are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Location intelligence consists of multiple functionalities that include geocoding, mapping and analytics, enterprise tax management, and asset management among others. As the demand for spatial data increasing, this is directly boosting the growth of the cloud-based software segment for storing data and accessing data as per the requirement. Companies are integrating real-time monitoring abilities that are accessible on handy devices for analyzing trends and improving the consumer experience. In this, map-based visualization and map with dashboard are the features for which, the adoption of location intelligence is increasing amongst the companies. These factors are expected to aid the growth of the location intelligence market during the forecast period.

The global location intelligence market is a fragmented market with the presence of a large number of small and large players.

Industrial Developments

On May 20, 2019, UberMedia, the leading provider of aggregated mobile location data and intelligence, today announced the beta launch of Vista AI, a fully anonymized mobile location intelligence platform that delivers actionable insights to businesses without compromising accuracy or quality.

On May 01, 2018, GeoSpock launched a new location intelligence platform. The new platform is used to explore the potential of smart city development, online advertising and mobility through Location Intelligence (LI) analytics functionality – including dynamic filtering, movement tracking, dataset comparisons, and geofencing.

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the location intelligence market projected to witness a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027

System integration service dominated the global location intelligence market in 2018. However, the consulting service seeks lucrative growth during the forecast period.

The sales and marketing optimization application segment accounted for the largest market share of over 20% in terms of revenue in 2018. Thus, the use of these services in sales and marketing applications enables assessment of consumer behavior, spending patterns, and forecast sales, allowing the companies to optimize their profitability of the business.

The transportation and logistics vertical accounted for over 19% market share in 2018 owing to the rising need for effective and productive logistics and transportation is on the rise, owing to the growth of vehicles, rise in population, rapid urbanization along with depleting availability of land resources.

North America held the largest market share in 2019, owing to the presence of key location intelligence and IoT organizations, such as Google, Apple, Qualcomm, HERE, Bosch, and GE.

The Global Location Intelligence Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Service Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Industry Vertical Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on the report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the location intelligence research market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for location intelligence research?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the location intelligence research market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global location intelligence research market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the location intelligence research market worldwide?

