Global Livestock Monitoring Market Garnered US$ 1.39 Bn in the year 2018

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “Livestock Monitoring Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2019 -2027”, the livestock monitoring market was valued at US$ 1.39 Bn in the year 2018 and expected to reach US$ 3.45 Bn by the year 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Rising Penetration of Sensor Technology expected to boost the demand for Livestock Monitoring during the Forecast Period”

The demand for meat is growing every year, while the requirements for quality and food safety are constantly rising as well. With the livestock industry continuously evolving, farms face the challenge of constantly making production more efficient, effective, and sustainable. The care and management of individual animals as well as the management of their products are becoming more and more demanding.

A tracking system helps livestock producers overcome the challenges of scale increases while ensuring their animals’ well-being. Instead of relying solely on farmers’ senses and knowledge, on-site tracking sensors can provide reliable data about the location and physical condition of the animals. Whether the farmer is concerned with automatic feeding, sorting and separating, or weighing – all of the information needed for managing the animals individually is available in real-time.

The global livestock monitoring market is a fragmented market with the presence of a large number of small and large players.

Industrial Developments

On October 03, 2018, Allflex Livestock Intelligence, an Antelliq company, today announced the launch of the Allflex Young Stock dedicated health monitoring application for newborn calves up to six months old. It also announced the introduction of SenseHub, the new version of its SenseTime modular cow monitoring solution.

On December 14, 2018, MSD (tradename of Merck & Co., Inc), and privately held Antelliq Group today announced that the companies have signed a definitive agreement under which MSD will acquire Antelliq from funds advised by BC Partners. Antelliq will be a wholly-owned and separately operated subsidiary within the MSD Animal Health Division.

On December 17, 2019, Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co. Inc., today announced the completion of its acquisition of Vaki, a leader in fish farming and wild fish conservation monitoring equipment and real-time video monitoring technology to advance fish health and welfare, from Pentair, a leading global water treatment company.

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the livestock monitoring market projected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027

Hardware component held the major revenue share in the global livestock monitoring market in the year 2018. The growth is anticipated to rising the adoption of hardware devices.

Milk harvesting management application dominated the global livestock monitoring market in the year 2018 due to an increasing preference for automatic milk harvesting systems and rising implementation of monitoring solutions.

The Asia Pacific is the most lucrative region for the global livestock monitoring market owing to the increasing penetration of IoT in the region.

List of Companies Covered:

GEA Farm Technologies

DeLaval

Afimilk Ltd.

BouMatic LLC

Antelliq Corporation

Dairymaster Ltd.

Lely International NV

Fancom BV

Fullwood Packo Ltd.

Nedap NV

Hokofarm-Group BV

Valley Agriculture Software

Sum-It Computer Systems Ltd.

Sensaphone

HID Global Corporation

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/livestock-monitoring-market

The Global Livestock Monitoring Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Offering Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Farm Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Livestock Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on the report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the livestock monitoring research market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for livestock monitoring research?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the livestock monitoring research market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global livestock monitoring research market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the livestock monitoring research market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com