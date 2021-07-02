Dispatch Console Systems Market to Reach US$ 2.92 Bn by 2028

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Dispatch Console Systems Market (Public Safety (Law Enforcement, Fire Department, Emergency & Medical Services (EMS), Crisis Management Centers, Homeland Security, etc.), Transportation, Utilities, Enterprise, Federal (Defense and Federal Agencies), Mining, and Other Verticals) Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2028” the dispatch console systems market was valued at US$ 2.11 Bn in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2028.

Market Insights

Although the dispatch console market has attained maturity, existing dispatch console systems and dispatch operations represent a dynamic environment. It is anticipated that new requirements will surface with the advancements in communication technologies. This is in line with the transition that is taking place in the dispatch console industry. The transition from copper-based wired services to Internet Protocol (IP) networks is expected to stir the market growth in the coming years. Shift in paradigm from hardware consoles to licensed software platform is another major trend prevailing in the dispatch console industry.

Competitive Insights:

The global dispatch console systems market is highly consolidated across different vertical markets. The top four manufacturers accounted for over 40% of the global market revenue share in 2019. Motorola Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Harris Corporation (U.S.), Telex Radio Dispatch (Australia), and Airbus DS Communications (U.S.) are identified as the leading dispatch console system manufacturers, while other players including Siemens AG (Germany), Avtec, Inc. (U.S.), EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Exelis, Inc. (U.S.), and Catalyst Communication Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) have been marked as promising and emerging players in the dispatch console industry. Lack of product differentiation is the major challenge faced by the dispatch console market. Hence product innovation and new product development are expected to be the go-to strategies for manufacturers in the market

Key Trends:

A shift from TDM (Time Division Multiplexing)-based Dispatch Systems to IP-based Dispatch Systems

A shift from Hardware to Software Licensed Platform

Consolidation of Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP)

Compliance with Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), Project25 (P25), and DMR (Digital Mobile Radio) Standard

Efforts were taken by First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) to ensure nationwide public safety broadband network in the U.S.

